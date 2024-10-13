Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated park and ride service will be running across the Great South Run weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place over the weekend of October 19 and 20, the AJ Bell Great South Run is a popular event involving a series of running activities across Southsea. The two days will feature the children’s and mini events, a 5k race and a mascots race on the Saturday, followed by the main 10-mile run on the Sunday which is already a sell-out. As a result, a number of road closures will be in place across the weekend while the event takes place. In order to avoid the road closures and traffic, people will have the option to use the Great South Run dedicated park and ride service.

The Portsmouth City Council said: “We're making your trip to the event as convenient as possible, by working with First Bus Solent on a dedicated PR4 park and ride service for participants, spectators, and supporters, with buses running regularly throughout the weekend to Clarence Pier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating on both days, a frequent bus service will run from 7:40am on Saturday and 6:20am on Sunday. The PR1 service will operate its usual route all weekend.

Certain roads will be closed to traffic over the course of the weekend and the closures will remain in place until all of the runners have passed through the area.

The route of the Great South Run 2024 | Great South Run

On Saturday the last morning bus to Clarence Pier will departs at 8:20 am. After that, the final stop will be Pembroke Road until the service resumes from Clarence Pier.

On Sunday the last morning bus to Clarence Pier will depart at 9:20am. After that, the final stop will be City Centre South until the service resumes from Clarence Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park and ride day return tickets will cost £4 for up to five people. You can buy your ticket through the First Bus app or through the RingGo app using RingGo location code 1398. You can also pay the bus driver by cash, card or contactless payment.