With a 5k, mini, junior and ten mile race, there was plenty to keep runners busy this weekend - and thousands flocked to Southsea on October 19 for the ten mile run.

It was third time lucky for Verity Ockenden who finished ahead of the pack with an impressive time of 56 minutes and 37 second, closely followed by Kate Estlea-Morris and Beth Kidger in the elite women’s race.

Marc Scott took the crown in the elite men’s race with a time of 47minutes and 21 seconds, adding to his 2019 win at the Great South Run. Baldvin Magnusson from Iceland claimed second place, with Jake Smith in third place.

President of the Great Run Company, Sir Brendan Foster said: “The Great South Run has a rich history of incredible performances by British elite athletes and today was no exception.

“Marc and Verity join a veritable roll call of British previous winners including Liz and Eilish McColgan, Chris Paula Radcliffe and Sir Mo Farah.

“It was great to be back after last year’s cancellation due to the storm, this is an event firmly cemented in the calendar of runners of all abilities and we can’t wait to do it all in 2026.”

On top of the fun had by all, awareness and funds have been raised for multiple charities including a moving tribute to Claire Lomas MBE who raised £952,000 for Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation before her death.

Claire’s husband Dan, alongside her best friend Stuart ‘Pid’ Hall, started their Three Spokes Challenge to take that fundraising to £1 million. It was on the start line of the Great South Run 2025 that Pid announced to Dan that they had smashed that magical £1 million as a fantastic legacy to a lady.

“She first completed the course in 2017 in her robotic suit walking through the night, returning twice again to take on the course in her wheelchair. We’re honoured her family chose.

“The Great South Run as their final leg and for us to be part of their fantastic achievement. Claire I’m sure would be very proud.”

. Great South Run 2025 Thousands of people have turned out for the Great South Run. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

