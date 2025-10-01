An “out of this world” production of Cinderella will be putting smiles on children’s faces this Christmas thanks to the Groundlings Theatre in its new home.

It’s set to be a show “full of comedy, magic and adventure.” The panto will feature five professional cast members (Cinderella, Prince Charming, Fairy Godmother, Buttons and the Wicked Stepmother) as well as over 50 young performers local to Portsmouth, playing characters like the Wicked Stepsisters and Cinderella’s Mice.

Creator and director Bradley Barlow, who is directing the Groundlings for a third year, said: “We have got some brilliant stepsisters this year. The vocal ranges are out of this world.”

The Groundlings Theatre launched their pantomime Cinderella at their new location at Boathouse 5 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Monday, September 29, 2025. Pictured is: (l-r) Yvonne Maxwell playing the Wicked Stepmother, Nathan Camalleri playing Buttons, Erin Billington playing Prince Charming, George Harriet-King playing Cinderella and Peter McCrohon playing the Dame, Fairy Godmother. Picture: Sarah Standing (290925-5302) | Sarah Standing (290925-5302)

Pictured is: Peter McCrohon playing the Dame, Fairy Godmother. | Sarah Standing (290925-5262)

“There aren’t enough opportunities for young people to get a professional or semi-professional credit — this is hopefully their first one, so it’s exciting.” He added: “I’d have cherished an opportunity like this.”

The production will run from December 11, 2025, to January 1, 2026 with the theatre moving from its Kent Street venue over to Boathouse 5 at Portsmouth Historic Quarter. This ‘dynamic performance space’ offers new opportunities for performers.

Mr Barlow said: “It’s a fantastic space… when I first saw it over the summer, I was blown away by the size and the scale. It’s going to allow us to have almost 100 extra people in the audience. Most importantly, it’s fully accessible.

Erin Billington playing Prince Charming. | Sarah Standing (290925-5165)

Yvonne Maxwell playing the Wicked Stepmother. | Sarah Standing (290925-5200)

“One of the things people love about the Groundlings’ panto is the Cabaret-style seating — tables of 10 people, so people sit at a table, have their drinks, you can see your family, you can enjoy each other’s laughter and smiles. We’re bringing that feature [to the new space].”

Mr Barlow said he’s “tired” of old tropes where “they meet and then they get married the next day, because that doesn’t happen,” adding that they could “potentially be quite damaging”. As a result, audiences can expect twists and turns from the original story of Cinderella.

Nathan Camalleri playing Buttons. | Sarah Standing (290925-5137)

“The thing I love about panto is the silliness and the stupidity of it. So I’ve tried to make it as silly and stupid and fun as possible, and I think that’s what people can expect if they come to the Groundlings’ Panto.

“It’s just going to be silly, stupid fun, with a bit of heart as well.”

Tickets are sold individually or by table. For more details or to book visit the Groundlings website at www.groundlings.co.uk