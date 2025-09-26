A Portsmouth theatre has found a new venue after facing the threat of closure.

Groundlings Theatre & Drama School will be moving to Boathouse 5 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in October with the building’s recent renovation seeing a 63-seat theatre installed.

The move ensures the future of the theatre after the Grade II listed building it currently inhabits was sold to new owners who were unable to commit to the theatre remaining in place.

Susanna Collier, a Trustee at Groundlings Theatre Trust, said: “This move isn’t just about bricks and mortar—it’s about keeping theatre alive, in the heart of our community. Just a five-minute walk from its previous location, Groundlings’ move keeps it at the heart of Portsea and retain the heritage connection to the area.

“Now, with step free access there is improved accessibility and exciting new possibilities for programming, Groundlings is ready to welcome more people than ever before.

“Whether you're 8 or 80, Groundlings continues to engage and inspire through drama, performance, and creativity. Our acclaimed Drama School will continue from the new location, offering popular musical theatre classes and expanding with a new Youth Drama group and fully inclusive adult programme.

“The focus remains on building confidence, communication, and friendships through the power of performance.”

Portsmouth Historic Quarter invested in the renovation of Boathouse 5 with building now boasting an intimate 63-seat theatre alongside a spacious main hall for larger performances, events, and community programmes as well as brand new toilet facilities.

Hannah Prowse, CEO of Portsmouth Historic Quarter, said: “This move is more than a relocation—it's a partnership. Groundlings moving into the Historic Dockyard is another crucial part of the culture led heritage regeneration of this historic quarter of the city.

“Alongside their own performances, they will work with local creatives to offer affordable space for performances, rehearsals, and events, helping to turn Boathouse 5 into a thriving hub of heritage, learning, performance, and community.

“We are so excited to have this much-loved local asset move into the Historic Quarter. Groundlings Theatre Trust will be a vibrant new tenant in Boathouse 5, helping to grow cultural activity across Portsmouth and Gosport. Together, we're shaping a new future where history and creativity come together in one inspiring destination.”

The first performance in the new theatre will be Groundlings’ annual pantomime - which this year will be Cinderella.

From March 2026, the theatre will also be taking part in the National Theatre's Connections programme, showcasing a brand-new work that shall be performed by Groundlings’ youth company.

The programme will provide students provided the opportunity to take part in a nationally recognised scheme that brings together some of the most exciting venues, playwrights and performances in the country. Groundlings have invited eager young actors, aged 13 – 18, to come along and audition on Sunday 28 September at 11:30am.

Further details on the programme and to book tickets to upcoming performances can be found at https://www.groundlings.co.uk/