After welcoming thousands of music lovers this summer, Guildhall has confirmed its outdoor summer concerts will return, promising a weekend of live performances.

More than 2,500 people attended Portsmouth Guildhall’s first open-air concerts this summer, featuring the music of ABBA and a fireworks finale.

Following the major success of this year’s events, the summer concerts are set to return on July 17 and July 18, 2026 - and they are expected to be an unmissable highlight of the city’s event calendar.

Thousands flocked to Guildhall Square for two unique outdoor concerts - the first of their kind. Pictur: Steve Spurgin Photography | Steve Spurgin Photography

On Friday, July 17, two musical icons will come head-to-head in The Best of Williams & Zimmer, featuring some of the biggest soundtracks from the most famous films in history.

John Williams’ music from Star Wars, Jurassic Park, ET, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter and more will be go against Hans Zimmer’s tracks from Gladiator, The Da Vinci Code, Interstellar, Last Samurai and Batman Begins.

To round off the weekend, the party will continue on Saturday, July 18 with a Smash Hits – The 80s starring hits from Madonna, Toto, Elton John, Bonnie Tyler, Michael Jackson, David Bowie and George Michael.

Andy Grays, ceo of The Guildhall Trust said: “After the amazing feedback to this year’s Summer Concerts, we couldn’t not bring them back in 2026.

“The acoustics of the square are amazing and will provide the perfect amphitheatre for next year’s Williams V. Zimmer film music night and Smash Hits – The 80s! concert.”

Super early bird tickets are now on sale for £20 with prices due to rise on November 1.

Dougie Scarfe OBE, ceo of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, added: “Seeing Guildhall Square packed with people was the highlight of my summer.

“We can’t wait to be back next year with two more spectacular concerts; the best of Hollywood hits from the two giants of tinseltown, and a night that is guaranteed to be Portsmouth’s biggest party of the summer.”