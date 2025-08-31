15 pictures of gorgeous cuddly dogs as popular Dachshund festival returns to Hampshire

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 14:30 BST

Adorable dogs and their proud owners thoroughly enjoyed a popular festival this weekend.

Hampshire Dachsfest made its return following a successful debut last year. Professional dog-trainer Harriet Newman-Rose organised the event, which took place in at Westlands Farm in Shedfield.

A new addition this year was the Dachshund pageant, where two pups were crowned as the show’s King and Queen. Funds were raised for Hounds for Heroes, an organisation which helps veterans who have become physically disabled through illness or injury by providing them with specially trained assistance dogs.

Ms Newman-Rose - who has three Dachshunds named Lieutenant Maveryck, Lady Esmeralda and Lord Dachsington - became a dog trainer last year and has never looked back since. Her business, Through Eyes of Dogs, is focused on caring for canines with behavioural problems.

“It’s doing really well,” Ms Newman-Rose. “I’m treating lots of different dogs now, not just Dachshunds, and helping lots of owners deal with their dog’s behaviour.” Last year’s festival raised £1,300 for The Red Foundation.

Here are 15 pictures from the festival.

1. Hampshire Dachsfest

Adorable dogs and proud owners flocked to a popular Dachshund festival in Hampshire. | Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Hampshire Dachsfest

Adorable dogs and proud owners flocked to a popular Dachshund festival in Hampshire. | Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Hampshire Dachsfest

Adorable dogs and proud owners flocked to a popular Dachshund festival in Hampshire. | Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Hampshire Dachsfest

Adorable dogs and proud owners flocked to a popular Dachshund festival in Hampshire. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Related topics: Dachshund Dogs Hampshire
