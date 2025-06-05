Hampshire's iconic summer family attraction Sam's Sunflowers announces opening season and event lineup

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST

One of Hayling Island’s most popular summer attractions is gearing up open its doors for another season.

Sam’s Sunflowers, located near Stoke Fruit Farm, Hayling Island, is notoriously one of the most iconic summer attractions in Hampshire.

The sunflower fields have areas for both sunflower picking and for photos, making it an all round brilliant day out for the whole family.

Sam’s Sunflowers took to Facebook announcing that the fields will officially reopen early August this year with a number of events in the lineup including a hoedown and a dogs night.

For more information about Sam’s Sunflowers, click here.

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954)

1. Sam's Sunflowers, Hayling Island

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954) | Sarah Standing

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954)

2. Sam's Sunflowers, Hayling Island

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954) | Sarah Standing

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954)

3. Sam's Sunflowers, Hayling Island

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954) | Sarah Standing

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Pictured is: (l-r) Iris (3) and Erin Woodford (6) from Swanmore. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3982)

4. Sam's Sunflowers, Hayling Island

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, will be opening again this August. Pictured is: (l-r) Iris (3) and Erin Woodford (6) from Swanmore. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3982) | Sarah Standing

