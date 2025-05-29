Opening date for England's first WonderWorld soft play site in Hampshire pushed back
WonderWorld announced it would be bringing its soft play and immersive fun to England with a brand new location in Hampshire earlier this year.
The new soft play, which will feature volcano slides, interactive football pitches, a role play area, a toddler sensory space and more, will be located in Antelope Park in Thornhill, Southampton.
Originally the soft play arena was due to open this month but as work progresses, the company has confirmed the anticipated opening will be in mid-June.
Narinder Baryah, WonderWorld managing director, previously said: “We are very excited to expand our WonderWorld Soft Play brand to the Southampton area.
“We expect the venue to bring joy and fun to families and also offer employment opportunities to the people of Southampton.
“We are a family-owned organisation who strive to provide a fun and enjoyable setting to the local community and beyond.”
WonderWorld Group already has six soft play and adventure parks, five AirThrill inflatable and trampoline arenas and one electric thrill adventure golf, arcade and dessert diner in Scotland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.