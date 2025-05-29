Work is continuing at the site of a new soft play which was originally due to open its doors this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new soft play, which will feature volcano slides, interactive football pitches, a role play area, a toddler sensory space and more, will be located in Antelope Park in Thornhill, Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton will open its doors in May 2025. | WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton

Originally the soft play arena was due to open this month but as work progresses, the company has confirmed the anticipated opening will be in mid-June.

“We expect the venue to bring joy and fun to families and also offer employment opportunities to the people of Southampton.

“We are a family-owned organisation who strive to provide a fun and enjoyable setting to the local community and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WonderWorld Group already has six soft play and adventure parks, five AirThrill inflatable and trampoline arenas and one electric thrill adventure golf, arcade and dessert diner in Scotland.