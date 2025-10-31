Explore Petersfield Bookshop’s spine-chilling Halloween walk featuring giant spiders and scary skeletons
A spine-chilling video shows the Sandy Close Group’s Spooktacular Halloween Walkthrough at the Petersfield Bookshop.
The Spooktacular Halloween Walkthrough features creepy cobwebs covering the shop’s bookshelves with massive spiders dangling nearby, and scary skeletons along the route.
Halloween at the Old Bookshop - Walkthrough experiences and times
Halloween at the Old Bookshop will be on again tonight (Friday October 31 2025) after its first night yesterday. There are two walkthrough experiences on offer: a family-friendly non-scare version which will run from 15:00 to 17:00 and a scare version with live actors which will be held from 18:00 to 20:30. There is a £1 charity donation per person, with The Rosemary Foundation the event’s charity of the year.
Children can complete an item search activity sheet as they do the walk, with fewer scary props and animations to ensure it remains fun. For the later walkthrough, with live scare actors, the team say it’ll be “flat out scaring for everyone”.
Micky Swainsbury, a creator of Halloween at the Old Bookshop, said: “It's just been absolutely amazing. Last year, we had just over 900 people come through the bookshop. This year, we really do hope that we can get over 1000 people.
“You see kids coming out and they have a smile on their face and that lights you up. That's brilliant. But you also get that from adults, seeing them laugh and smiling with the kids, with their family, it's really touching. It's a community thing, and that's what we enjoy, bringing people together.”