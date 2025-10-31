Take a look inside Halloween at the Old Bookshop with a spooky video walkthrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spine-chilling video shows the Sandy Close Group’s Spooktacular Halloween Walkthrough at the Petersfield Bookshop.

The Spooktacular Halloween Walkthrough features creepy cobwebs covering the shop’s bookshelves with massive spiders dangling nearby, and scary skeletons along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween at the Old Bookshop - Walkthrough experiences and times

Halloween at the Old Bookshop will be on again tonight (Friday October 31 2025) after its first night yesterday. There are two walkthrough experiences on offer: a family-friendly non-scare version which will run from 15:00 to 17:00 and a scare version with live actors which will be held from 18:00 to 20:30. There is a £1 charity donation per person, with The Rosemary Foundation the event’s charity of the year.

The Spooktacular Halloween Walkthrough at the Petersfield Bookshop - October 2025. | Habibur Rahman

Children can complete an item search activity sheet as they do the walk, with fewer scary props and animations to ensure it remains fun. For the later walkthrough, with live scare actors, the team say it’ll be “flat out scaring for everyone”.

Micky Swainsbury, a creator of Halloween at the Old Bookshop, said: “It's just been absolutely amazing. Last year, we had just over 900 people come through the bookshop. This year, we really do hope that we can get over 1000 people.

“You see kids coming out and they have a smile on their face and that lights you up. That's brilliant. But you also get that from adults, seeing them laugh and smiling with the kids, with their family, it's really touching. It's a community thing, and that's what we enjoy, bringing people together.”