Awe-inspiring kites and magnificent designs will be filling the city skies once again.

Portsmouth International Kite Festival will be making a glorious return to Southsea Common between July 26 and 27. The event, which takes place between 10am and 5pm, attracts the best kite-flyers from around the world.

Festival organiser Gill Bloom said: “We are planning another wonderful festival with kite fliers from all parts of the UK and the world. We continue to thank Portsmouth City Council for their support.”

A selection of fantastic kites soar in the sky at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea CommonPicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-18)

This year’s theme for the tethered crafts is “The Sea”, with designs being maritime related included fish and octopus. The event is officially recognised as one of the best and most popular kite festivals worldwide, with kites being a spectacular site being a wonderful spectacle over the Solent.

Different intrinsic designs include 3D soft kites in a range of all shapes and sizes. Many are piloted by teams and are conducted to perform tricks and ballet routines to music. Many of them are made by UK and European champions.

Alongside the kite-flying, a whole host of other activities are planned. Craft stalls and local amusement rides will be set up on Southsea Common, with kite traders selling a range of equipment.

The festival takes place between 10am and 5pm on both days. Further information can be found on its website.