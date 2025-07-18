Magnificent Portsmouth International Kite Festival to make a return to Southsea Common - when and what's there

By Katie Blamire
Published 18th Jul 2025, 13:22 BST
Awe-inspiring kites and magnificent designs will be filling the city skies once again.

Portsmouth International Kite Festival will be making a glorious return to Southsea Common between July 26 and 27. The event, which takes place between 10am and 5pm, attracts the best kite-flyers from around the world.

Festival organiser Gill Bloom said: “We are planning another wonderful festival with kite fliers from all parts of the UK and the world. We continue to thank Portsmouth City Council for their support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A selection of fantastic kites soar in the sky at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea CommonPicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-18)placeholder image
A selection of fantastic kites soar in the sky at the Portsmouth International Kite Festival, Southsea CommonPicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-18)

This year’s theme for the tethered crafts is “The Sea”, with designs being maritime related included fish and octopus. The event is officially recognised as one of the best and most popular kite festivals worldwide, with kites being a spectacular site being a wonderful spectacle over the Solent.

Different intrinsic designs include 3D soft kites in a range of all shapes and sizes. Many are piloted by teams and are conducted to perform tricks and ballet routines to music. Many of them are made by UK and European champions.

Alongside the kite-flying, a whole host of other activities are planned. Craft stalls and local amusement rides will be set up on Southsea Common, with kite traders selling a range of equipment.

The festival takes place between 10am and 5pm on both days. Further information can be found on its website.

Related topics:SouthseaHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice