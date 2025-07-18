Music-lovers will once again be flocking to an entertainment festival which has wowed crowds for years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wickham Festival is back and will be running between July 31 and August 4. Headlining this year are the likes of the Bootleg Beatles, Fisherman’s Friends, Richard Thompson, Leo Sayer, Tom Robinson and his band, and Kate Rusby, and many more.

As well as the amazing music, crowds will also get chance to get involved in Morris Dancing, street theatre, yoga, silent disco, dance workshops and more. A traditional crafts fayre will be held alongside a real ale and cider festival will also be held. All of these attractions are free for people in the festival arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzi Quatro performing at Wickham Festival on Friday, August 2, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (020824-3206)

The stages were moved to a new field last year, with the area having well-drained grassland to make things easier for pedestrians and vehicles. Explaining the change last year, leader of Gosport Borough Council said: “There will be no more long walks from campsites to the arena and no more slippery slopes to negotiate, and hopefully no more mud.

“Our new arena field is so much better in every way. There’s enough space on our new field for our new arena plus campervan & motorhome camping; accessible camping; camping with electric hook-ups; dog-friendly camping; and Festival glamping.”

The festival will be hosting late night comedy shows this year. Hosted by Mike Cox, who has been a comedian since 2011, the performances will showcase hilarious acts including Tom Deacon, Raymond and Mr Timpkins, Ben van der Velde, Mary Bourke, Steve Day and more. The event has been described as a “fun filled weekend for all the family”.

Tickets can be purchased on the Wickham Festival website. Further details can also be found online.