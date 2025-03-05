A gut-wrenching play sees Tracy-Ann Oberman masterly perform a Jewish matriarch battling against violent antisemitism in East End London.

This updated adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant of Venice’, adapted by Brigid Larmour and Tracy-Ann Oberman, has been meticulously designed to create a masterpiece that is brilliantly poignant.

Showing at Fareham Live, the play, set in 1936, explores the harrowing issues of antisemitism and prejudice when the British Union of Fascists was at large.

Tracy-Ann Oberman’s character, Shylock, is centre stage, representing the working-class Jewish matriarch in London at the time. Passion, anger and endless torment propels Shylock, a moneylender, to search for justice after being the victim of cruel abuse and hate from powerful men in society.

Oberman’s captivating performance resulted in the audience mirroring her emotions with chuckles sounding through the auditorium at light hearted moments and deafening silences during her hard-hitting monologues.

Her gut wrenching performance of ‘Hath not a Jew eyes’ is a stark reminder of humanity and she created something of a masterpiece through her exquisite and moving execution of bringing the character to life.

After Antonio, an arrogant fascist, played by Joseph Millson, fails to pay his debt after borrowing money from Shylock, she demands a ‘pound of flesh’. Her hunt for revenge stems from Antonio’s vicious abuse towards Shylock prior to the loan.

Millson’s ability to create the play’s outspoken and manipulative antagonist with such conviction had the audience completely enthralled. His body language, ego and script were nothing short of incredible as he pulled off his role in a slick and striking nature.

And then there is the role of Portia, played by Georgie Fellows - a stunning heiress, with a small fortune, on the search for true love. After marrying Bassanio, Antonio’s close friend, played by Gavin Fowler, she finds herself pretending to be a lawyer in a desperate bid to save Antonio from Shylock, who is demanding her debt be paid.

Her showstopping rendition of the famous ‘quality of mercy’ monologue explores the important motifs of mercy and forgiveness, both vital themes woven into the play from the offset. Fellows is the epitome of versatility as she triumphantly moves between the two versions of herself with incredible finesse.

Not forgetting the love story that blossoms between Jessica, Shylock’s daughter (Grainne Dromgoole) and Lorenzo (Mikhail Sen) which sees the pair run off together in the middle of the night. The betrayal of Jessica is a pivotal moment within the play as it fuels Shylock’s need for vengeance and Dromgoole’s carefully constructs her character to portray her inexplicable array of emotions.

The entire performance is a sensational adaptation of a classic that gives the audience the opportunity to understand and reflect on the harrowing experiences of Jewish people during this time period.

Each and every cast member complemented one another to create a one-of-a-kind play with a multitude of layers, narratives and themes.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 is at Fareham Live until Saturday, March 8. For ticket information see trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB