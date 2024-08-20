11 things not to miss at Victorious - and the thing I am looking forward to the most

With nine stages, a children’s arena, demonstrations, attractions and fabulous food and drink to enjoy from Friday (August 23) there is something for everyone and I know that my own family have been busy getting their lists together to make sure we don’t miss a thing.

Here are my 11 top tips of things to do and enjoy throughout Victorious! And make sure you download the Victorious App for even more information as well as keep up to date at portsmouth.co.uk for all the latest news and pictures from what is sure to be a weekend to remember.