11 things not to miss at Victorious - and the thing I am looking forward to the most

With nine stages, a children’s arena, demonstrations, attractions and fabulous food and drink to enjoy from Friday (August 23) there is something for everyone and I know that my own family have been busy getting their lists together to make sure we don’t miss a thing.
Here are my 11 top tips of things to do and enjoy throughout Victorious! And make sure you download the Victorious App for even more information as well as keep up to date at portsmouth.co.uk for all the latest news and pictures from what is sure to be a weekend to remember.
1. Fatboy Slim
There are some fantastic headliners across the stages this year but I'm really looking forward to Friday's line up with Snow Patrol being followed by the fabulous Fatboy Slim. My only sadness is that I will miss Jess Glynne - I wish I could be in two places at once!!!Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam
2. Batala
If you have never seen the Portsmouth-based Batala perform then you are in for a treat! The brilliant 270-person samba band will be performing in a number of locations through the weekend - they will not be hard to miss!Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-263) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Big Top Comedy and Cabaret
Victorious is more than just music - and the brilliant comedy tent is a real reminder of that with fantastic acts performing including headliners Russell Howard on Friday, Frankie Boyle on Saturday and Al Murray on Sunday - all at 3.35pm. Be warned last year the tent was packed so get there early! Photo: Matthew Clark
4. Seaside Stage
It's back! Now the sea defence work in the area around the bandstand field has been completed the fabulous Seaside Stage/Beats and Swing can finally make a return to its rightful place. You can party while big ships, little ships and various-sized ferries and tug-boats with spray cannons buzz past the seaside stage! The stage features a huge line-up including Dub FX on Friday night, a ‘superstylin’ DJ set from Groove Armada on Saturday night and the closing party of all closing parties hosted by UK rap legend Professor Green on Sunday. Photo: James White:Victorious
