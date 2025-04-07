15 wonderful tourist attractions we are lucky to have in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:12 BST
Portsmouth has some award-winning attractions which see thousands of people flock to the city each year – but are often overlooked by locals.

Many of us are proud to live in a city which boasts world class attractions like Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the D-Day Story museum – but when was the last time you paid them a visit? We’ve put together a list of some of the best Portsmouth tourist attractions that we think everyone should visit – not just visitors to the city.

NOW READ: Portsmouth hidden gems: 11 amazing places to visit

If you’re looking to have a family day out on a budget, check out our list of the best free tourist attractions in Portsmouth here: I visited Portsmouth's best free attractions and had a fantastic day out

1. Portsmouth tourist attractions

Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions and has fantastic views across the Solent - just don't look down when you walk over the glass floor if you don't like heights! More details at: www.spinnakertower.co.uk. Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower.

2. Spinnaker Tower

Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three arcades, and a Wimpy restaurant, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course.

3. Clarence Pier

A nostalgic stroll along South Parade Pier in Southsea, complete with incredible ocean views at the end, makes it a fantastic place to visit in Portsmouth.

4. South Parade Pier - Southsea

