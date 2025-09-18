Many of us are proud to live in a city which boasts world class attractions like Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the D-Day Story museum – but when was the last time you paid them a visit? We’ve put together a list of some of the best Portsmouth tourist attractions that we think everyone should visit – not just visitors to the city.
1. Spinnaker Tower
Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions and has fantastic views across the Solent - just don't look down when you walk over the glass floor if you don't like heights! More details at: www.spinnakertower.co.uk. Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Clarence Pier
Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three arcades, and a Wimpy restaurant, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course. Photo: National World
3. South Parade Pier - Southsea
A nostalgic stroll along South Parade Pier in Southsea, complete with incredible ocean views at the end, makes it a fantastic place to visit in Portsmouth. Photo: France Vigay
4. Southsea Model Village
Southsea Model Village welcomed visitors back for a new season last month. The attraction will remain open throughout the spring and summer with events including falconry, Silly Scott, and the Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show. You can follow the latest updates on the Southsea Model Village Facebook page. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland