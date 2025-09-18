15 wonderful tourist attractions we are so lucky to have in Portsmouth and more people really should visit

Portsmouth has some award-winning attractions which see thousands of people flock to the city each year – but are often overlooked by local residents.

Many of us are proud to live in a city which boasts world class attractions like Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the D-Day Story museum – but when was the last time you paid them a visit? We’ve put together a list of some of the best Portsmouth tourist attractions that we think everyone should visit – not just visitors to the city.

1. Spinnaker Tower

Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions and has fantastic views across the Solent - just don't look down when you walk over the glass floor if you don't like heights! More details at: www.spinnakertower.co.uk. Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three arcades, and a Wimpy restaurant, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course.

2. Clarence Pier

Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three arcades, and a Wimpy restaurant, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course. Photo: National World

A nostalgic stroll along South Parade Pier in Southsea, complete with incredible ocean views at the end, makes it a fantastic place to visit in Portsmouth.

3. South Parade Pier - Southsea

A nostalgic stroll along South Parade Pier in Southsea, complete with incredible ocean views at the end, makes it a fantastic place to visit in Portsmouth. Photo: France Vigay

Southsea Model Village welcomed visitors back for a new season last month. The attraction will remain open throughout the spring and summer with events including falconry, Silly Scott, and the Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show. You can follow the latest updates on the Southsea Model Village Facebook page. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Southsea Model Village

Southsea Model Village welcomed visitors back for a new season last month. The attraction will remain open throughout the spring and summer with events including falconry, Silly Scott, and the Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show. You can follow the latest updates on the Southsea Model Village Facebook page. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

