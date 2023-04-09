News you can trust since 1877
A Pontoon Open Day was held at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard which gave visitors the chance to look around operational boats and find out more about them.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

Organised by Boathouse 4, the first of the free monthly events was held yesterday where volunteers and staff were on hand to tell visitors about the collection of boats and answer any questions. Boats on show included an RAF High Speed Launch (HSL) 102, LCVP Foxtrot 8, Seaplane Tender (ST) 1502, VIC 56, Steam Pinnace 199 and a Motor Anti-Submarine Boat (MASB) 27. The next open days are taking place on May 27, July 1, August 12, September 9 and October 21.

Entry to the historic dockyard and the open day is free, though you can purchase a dockyard ticket if you wish to visit any of the other attractions. There will also be a chance to book a boat trip on one of the dockyard’s historic boats – F8 the 1959 Landing Craft which will be running 20-minute trips at £10 per person at 1pm, 1.40pm, 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm. Pre-booking is advised. For more information visit the dockyard’s website.

All aboard the 199, the last surviving Naval Steam Pinnacle. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023)

Pontoon Open Day

All aboard the 199, the last surviving Naval Steam Pinnacle. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

Visitors aboard the historic craft in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023)

Pontoon Open Day

Visitors aboard the historic craft in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

Visiting the Landing Craft F8, used in the Falklands Conflict. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023)

Pontoon Open Day

Visiting the Landing Craft F8, used in the Falklands Conflict. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

Visitors aboard the historic craft in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023)

Pontoon Open Day

Visitors aboard the historic craft in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023) Photo: Mike Cooter

