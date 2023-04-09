Organised by Boathouse 4, the first of the free monthly events was held yesterday where volunteers and staff were on hand to tell visitors about the collection of boats and answer any questions. Boats on show included an RAF High Speed Launch (HSL) 102, LCVP Foxtrot 8, Seaplane Tender (ST) 1502, VIC 56, Steam Pinnace 199 and a Motor Anti-Submarine Boat (MASB) 27. The next open days are taking place on May 27, July 1, August 12, September 9 and October 21.

Entry to the historic dockyard and the open day is free, though you can purchase a dockyard ticket if you wish to visit any of the other attractions. There will also be a chance to book a boat trip on one of the dockyard’s historic boats – F8 the 1959 Landing Craft which will be running 20-minute trips at £10 per person at 1pm, 1.40pm, 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm. Pre-booking is advised. For more information visit the dockyard’s website.