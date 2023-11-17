There are plenty of things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend – including spectacular festive fun.

Father Christmas in his grotto at Keydell Nurseries.

We’ve put together a list of 7 ways to spend this weekend – on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

Fareham Christmas Lights switch-on

Fareham Christmas Lights switch on is taking place on West Street on Saturday, November 18. As always, there will be something for everyone at this free event, with face painting, fun fair rides, festive gift stalls, delicious food and drink and lots of activities for children. There will also be performers throughout the day, both on the main stage and entertaining the crowds along West Street.

Model railway exhibition

Whether you are already a committed enthusiast, looking for a family day out, or merely curious about the hobby, the South Hants Model Railway Club's annual exhibition on Saturday 18 November has something for you. The exhibition is being held at the Admiral Lord Nelson School in Dundas Lane (just over the road from Ocean Retail Park).

Gosport Half Marathon

Gosport’s Half Marathon is making a return this weekend. The event is taking place on Sunday, November 19 starting at 10am near Bay House School with a route along Browndown Road, Portsmouth Road and Marine Parade Way in Lee-on-the-Solent, before looping around Salterns Road and along the promenade before heading back to the start. There will be a samba band playing along the prom along with plenty of enthusiastic supporters to help those taking part.

Try your hand at axe throwing

People in Gosport are invited to “discover the thrill of axe-throwing” at a new purpose-built experience centre.

Down Range Axe Throwing opened at 18 North Cross Street – formerly the site of a hardware shop - on Friday, November 17 with five lanes for competitors to hurl the missiles at targets.

Visit a grotto

We’ve put together a list of some spectacular Christmas events in and around the city where children can come face to face with elves, reindeer and, of course, Mr Claus. Among them is the popular Christmas display and grotto at Keydell Nurseries in Hordean, which launches on Saturday. Read here for the full list: Portsmouth area places to meet Father Christmas.

Gunwharf Christmas village

Gunwharf Quays has welcomed back its popular festive Christmas Village attraction. This year guests can enjoy igloo-inspired seating for a festive experience and these will be available on a first come, first served basis. These are found next to the Alpine Lodge Bar which will be offering refreshments such as warm spiced mulled wine plus beers and lagers from local and imported breweries. Find out more here.

Join a parkrun