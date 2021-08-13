It's time to start making plans for August bank holiday.

But when exactly will it take place?

And will the weather be glorious or are we in line for yet more rain.

Now is a great time to start planning your weekend activities, as this bank holiday is the first without lockdown restrictions.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

And when the next bank holidays will be

When is the August bank holiday in 2021?

For England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the bank holiday falls on Monday, August 30. This means that the holiday weekend will begin on Saturday, August 28.

Scotland has already had it's summer bank holiday, which fell on Monday, 2 August.

How many other bank holidays are left in 2021?

There are two bank holidays left this year – Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Because Christmas takes place over the weekend in 2021, the bank holidays will take place on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

What's the weather forecast for the August bank holiday?

The end of August can expect sunnier skies and higher temperatures. Those who want to go out and enjoy the bank holiday could expect a slight chance of a heatwave for their bank holiday barbeques.

The north is to expect more unsettled weather than the south and the Met Office has warned there could potentially be some spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms within the weekend.

Currently, the weather for the week of the bank holiday in Portsmouth looks cloudy but with sunny intervals.

There is an average temperature of 21 degrees throughout the week, so a dry weekend looks promising for all your bank holiday antics.