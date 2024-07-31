Battle of Southsea 150th anniversary celebrations to take place this weekend
The 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, with a free public event from 11am on Castle Road and the adjoining common. The celebration will provide further information on the event through an immersive Victorian experience as well as a documentary which will be shown throughout the day at The Barley Mow.
While not widely known, the Battle of Southsea was a four day riot which happened after the ancient right of way between Old Portsmouth, the Pier, and Southsea Common was barriered off from the public by the Pier Company in 1874. The action had not been authorised by Portsmouth Council and local residents reacted angrily to being blocked off from access to the Common.
The four day struggle culminated in victory for local residents with the right to public access remaining to this day. In the build up to the anniversary a team of dedicated volunteers have been working to uncover stories around the event and the people that took part.
The event is being hosted by Open Ya Mouth CIC and was made possible thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and further support from Portsmouth City Council. Alongside the re-enactments and sensory experiences there will also be live music and performances on the Open Ya Mouth Stage.
If you are interested in the Battle of Southsea and would like to help with the research for future local heritage projects, there will also be a chance to sign up for The Battle of Southsea Historical Society on the day. You can also show your interest by joining the Battle of Southsea on Facebook.
