Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Volkswagon fiesta will be returning to Southsea Common this weekend with the popular Beach Dubbin set to take place.

Entering its sixth year, the annual not for profit Volkswagen and classic vehicle event will be held on Sunday, August 4 with the aim of raising as much money for charity as possible - and has to date raised £82,017.40 for various local charities and causes.

With lots of vehicles on display, entertainment and family activities there is something for everyone at the event to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: GV of the Beach Dubbin Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-161)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson explained: “We attract all kinds of Volkswagens - aircooled, watercooled, vintage, modern, plus lots of other vintage and classic vehicles. As well as lots of amazing car clubs who all exhibit their vehicles for the public to marvel at.

“We are one of the only free to attend events for the walking public in the local calendar, and the money we raise is derived from sponsorship, those attending the show in their vehicles, from trade pitches, and merchandise. We charge £10 per vehicle including all occupants, making our event an affordable day for all the family. We have plenty of attractions for children, and adults alike.

“We are all about feeding back into the local area and we are proud that most of our traders and caterers are from the Hampshire area, and if they aren’t it’s because they are VW related. We are proud to support our local community and independent businesses, as they have always supported us.

Hundreds of people turned out for Beach Dubbin' last year Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-114)

“This year at Beach Dubbin’ you can find performances from Andrei Burton (multi Guinness Book of World Records holder, and contestant on Britain's Got Talent), Jiggy Wrigglers, Cosplayers from Dream Team (official partner of Portsmouth’s Comicon), DJ - DJ Gazman and Eddie Lovebus, Circus Skills, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a dedicated family area, with family friendly catering, some free sessions from Jiggy Wrigglers, and some paid for activities. We also have Portsmouth Breastfeeding Network back offering advice and a space to feed babies and littles.

“We try to make our show as family friendly, and as inclusive as possible. We just want everyone to have a wonderful day with us, and enjoy the vehicles and the show as much as we do! The show is exclusively run by volunteers, and all profits less the cost of the show are donated to charity. No one except them earns a penny out of the show, and this is something we are incredibly proud of.