A Hampshire village is set to host a 60s themed summer festival with live music and entertainment for all of the family.

The Clanfield Summer Festival is taking place on Saturday, July 6 between 11am and 5pm. | The Clanfield Centre

The Clanfield Summer Festival is taking place on Saturday, July 6 between 11am and 5pm at Endal Way Field, and The Clanfield Centre who run the event. The festival is free to enter and will have a bouncy castle, dog competitions, as well as live music and food stalls.

Natasha Glover, Manager at Clanfield Centre said: “Our summer festival is a much-anticipated event in the community, and we’re excited for it to return this year.

“We were blown away with the success of last year's event with over 2000 people coming through our doors. This year we have gone bigger and better.

“It’s a great opportunity to thank our wonderful staff, volunteers, members and the people who supports us, and raise money to keep our centre at the heart of the community and to support other good causes.”

Some of the bands on show will be The Wednesdays, WonderBoy, Electraverse and The DLB.

Community First is running shuttle buses every 30-minutes to the Clanfield Centre, picking up at Peel Park, Southlane Meadow, Hawthorn Road and First Avenue, for a recommended donation of £1 per rider.

Parking is available to pre-book in the Clanfield Centre car park for blue badge holders. To book, call the centre on 02394 211 650.