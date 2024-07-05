Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular free event celebrating vintage music from different eras is set to return to Portsmouth this weekend.

Retro Rewind event returns to Port Solent on Saturday, July 6, with a day of dancing to vintage tunes in store. | Port Solent

The Retro Rewind event will be taking place in Port Solent on Saturday, July 6 from 11.30am till 6.45pm. It will be a day full of dancing and nostalgia as live bands playing songs from different eras while The Swing Dance Company puts on dance sessions throughout the day.

Music from the 1930s and 40s will be supplied by the Vintage Sweethearts while rock and roll bands Original Cool and Boogie Bumpers Band will get peoples feet moving. The Pitchpipers ladies choir will kick off the day while entertainers the Elfish Pressies will be putting on performing amongst the crowds at various times during the day.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We can’t wait to bring back the Retro Rewind Event on Saturday, July 6, it was a sensational hit before and promises to be even better. Make a date in your calendar, it’s totally fun, free and fabulous.

“Our great bars and restaurants help to fund all our events so that everyone can enjoy them for free so it’s important people support them by purchasing your food and drink on site. Doing so will help us continue to put on these events free of charge.

“This year, our events have been hugely popular – from live music to Comic Con. There’s always a fantastic atmosphere as everybody gets into the groove and has a ball.”