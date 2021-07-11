LiveEuro 2020: Live updates as pubs packed across Portsmouth ahead of England vs Italy final
We are just a few hours away from the Euro 2020 final.
England are set to face Italy at Wembley at 8pm tonight.
The Three Lions men’s team are in their first major tournament final for 55 years – the last being at Wembley in 1966 and we all know what happened then!
Excitement is already starting to build up and down the Portsmouth area.
We will be bringing you all the latest reaction, photos and updates from throughout the day.
Follow along in our live blog below.
Live updates as Portsmouth gets ready for Euro final
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 18:21
- Pubs expected to be busy across the city
- Kick-off is at 8pm
- England face Italy at Wembley Stadium
This is what it looks like inside the Kings pub in Southsea
Kurt Lee, 35, Eugene Sharp, 29, Kyle Ward, 29 and Dan Fiford, 32 all from Southsea.
They are loving the atmosphere at The Kings pub in Southsea.
Ironmaster in Fareham getting ready for a busy night
Staff at the Ironmaster’s are busy prepping for a fully booked evening ahead of the Euro 2020 final before kick off at 8 pm.
Left to right: Team members Emma Clayton, Jacob Shrub, Rosie Hayto, Carol Baker, Landlady and Phil Welden team member.
What score are you predicting?
Huge queue outside Portsmouth pub hours before England match
Sense of nervousness in The Green Post
A sense of nervousness is being felt by everyone at the Green Post in Hilsea
Jack Huskinson, 21 from Leigh Park (left) said: 'I think it's probably because we've come so far and I don't want us to lose at the final hurdle. If there was a team I didn't want us to face in the final, it would have been Italy.'
Harry Harris, 23 from Hilsea (right) is also feeling the nerves, but has been surprised by England's performance throughout the tournament.
He said: 'Before the tournament I thought the best team we've had in recent years was with the Golden Generation [Euro 2004 and WC 2006] but these boys have proven me wrong.'
Bad weather on the way
A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert with the chance of being ‘torrential downpours’.
Thunderstorms could also be seen.
There s a risk of flooding and travel disruptions.
Excitement building at The Green Post
The Green Posts in North End is already filling up ahead of the final.
The boys in the photo have been regulars at the pub, coming to as many games as they can.
Archie Barley, 18 from North End, is the one who brought the England flag in.
He said: 'I'm feeling nervous about the game, but still reckon we'll win 2-1... but we'll probably have to come back from behind.'
Have you got your England kit on?
This is Dean Edwards with his children Vegas age 6, Leo age 4 and Chelsea-Rose age 2 - and they are all ready for the final!
The family are from Paulsgrove.
This is what being at Wembley looks like
This photo was sent to us by Stuart Johnston from Portsmouth who is at Wembley this afternoon!