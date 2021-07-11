The Green Post

A sense of nervousness is being felt by everyone at the Green Post in Hilsea

Jack Huskinson, 21 from Leigh Park (left) said: 'I think it's probably because we've come so far and I don't want us to lose at the final hurdle. If there was a team I didn't want us to face in the final, it would have been Italy.'

Harry Harris, 23 from Hilsea (right) is also feeling the nerves, but has been surprised by England's performance throughout the tournament.