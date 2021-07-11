LiveEuro 2020: Live updates as pubs packed across Portsmouth ahead of England vs Italy final

We are just a few hours away from the Euro 2020 final.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:20 pm

England are set to face Italy at Wembley at 8pm tonight.

The Three Lions men’s team are in their first major tournament final for 55 years – the last being at Wembley in 1966 and we all know what happened then!

MORE: Pompey super fan John Westwood's words for the England team on matchday

Kurt Lee, 35, Eugene Sharp, 29, Kyle Ward, 29 and Dan Fiford, 32 all from Southsea, at the Kings pub in Albert Road.

Excitement is already starting to build up and down the Portsmouth area.

ALSO: Royal Navy crew on HMS Tamar share clip of their own version of Vindaloo while aboard offshore patrol vessel

We will be bringing you all the latest reaction, photos and updates from throughout the day.

Follow along in our live blog below.

Dean Edwards 28 from Paulsgrove with our children Vegas age 6, Leo age 4 and Chelsea-Rose age 2. Picture: Katherine Edwards
An England flag on the road near Portsmouth this morning. Picture: Angus Petty

Live updates as Portsmouth gets ready for Euro final

  • Pubs expected to be busy across the city
  • Kick-off is at 8pm
  • England face Italy at Wembley Stadium
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 18:21

This is what it looks like inside the Kings pub in Southsea

The Kings pub

Kurt Lee, 35, Eugene Sharp, 29, Kyle Ward, 29 and Dan Fiford, 32 all from Southsea.

They are loving the atmosphere at The Kings pub in Southsea.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 18:15

Ironmaster in Fareham getting ready for a busy night

Ironmaster pub in Fareham

Staff at the Ironmaster’s are busy prepping for a fully booked evening ahead of the Euro 2020 final before kick off at 8 pm.

Left to right: Team members Emma Clayton, Jacob Shrub, Rosie Hayto, Carol Baker, Landlady and Phil Welden team member.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 18:00

What score are you predicting?

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 17:41

Huge queue outside Portsmouth pub hours before England match

England supporters gather outside The Fat Fox pub ahead of the England v Italy Euro 2020 cup final. Picture: Keith Woodland (110721-15)

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 17:30

Sense of nervousness in The Green Post

The Green Post

A sense of nervousness is being felt by everyone at the Green Post in Hilsea

Jack Huskinson, 21 from Leigh Park (left) said: 'I think it's probably because we've come so far and I don't want us to lose at the final hurdle. If there was a team I didn't want us to face in the final, it would have been Italy.'

Harry Harris, 23 from Hilsea (right) is also feeling the nerves, but has been surprised by England's performance throughout the tournament.

He said: 'Before the tournament I thought the best team we've had in recent years was with the Golden Generation [Euro 2004 and WC 2006] but these boys have proven me wrong.'

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 17:15

Bad weather on the way

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert with the chance of being ‘torrential downpours’.

Thunderstorms could also be seen.

There s a risk of flooding and travel disruptions.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 17:01

Excitement building at The Green Post

The Green Post in Hilsea

The Green Posts in North End is already filling up ahead of the final.

The boys in the photo have been regulars at the pub, coming to as many games as they can.

Archie Barley, 18 from North End, is the one who brought the England flag in.

He said: 'I'm feeling nervous about the game, but still reckon we'll win 2-1... but we'll probably have to come back from behind.'

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 17:00

Have you got your England kit on?

Dean Edwards 28 from Paulsgrove with children Vegas age 6, Leo age 4 and Chelsea-Rose age 2

This is Dean Edwards with his children Vegas age 6, Leo age 4 and Chelsea-Rose age 2 - and they are all ready for the final!

The family are from Paulsgrove.

Are you in your England kit? Send photos to [email protected] and we’ll try to feature them in our blog this evening!

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 16:45

This is what being at Wembley looks like

Wembley Way

This photo was sent to us by Stuart Johnston from Portsmouth who is at Wembley this afternoon!

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 16:32

Patients can watch England match for free at QA Hospital

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 16:15

Even pets are ready for the football

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 16:00

Red Arrows set to fly over Wembley this evening!

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 15:45

It’s Coming Home!!!

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 15:24

Tom Cruise spotted at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 before Euro 2020 final appearance

Tom Cruise and the Duke of Richmond at the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: Dominic James

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 15:15

Important team news - the Tiny Car is in the Starting line-up for tonight

