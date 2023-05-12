Five things to do in Portsmouth this weekend - May 13 and 14
Whether rain or shine there are plenty of things going on across the Portsmouth area to keep you entertained this weekend.
Here are just a few ideas to inspire you!
- Eurovision: Some of you may have Eurovision parties planned at home, but for those of you looking for something a little different head to Portsmouth Cathedral this Saturday evening where the popular contest will be screened as part of a free event to get the community together. Here’s hoping for lots of those 12 points for the UK entry! More details at: Eurovision to be screened at Portsmouth Cathedral in a night-time event
- Dining out: The city and surrounding areas has some fabulous restaurants, cafes and eateries – and fittingly for World Cocktail Day this weekend – plenty of places to grab a fabulous cocktail. How many of these bars have you visited?: Take a look at some of the coolest and 'Instagrammable' bars and restaurants
- National Trust sites: Hampshire and its surrounding area has so many lovely NT gardens, historic buildings and walks in the woodland, countryside and amazing heathland. These are just some of our favourites: Seven National Trust sites in Hampshire for a perfect day out in the countryside
- Step back in time: Portsmouth and its surrounding area is steeped in history and there are plenty of historical places to visit and enjoy including these – The 13 historical gems in and around the city.
-
Port Solent Waterside Market: The popular waterside market makes a return to the Boardwalk between 11am and 5pm on Sunday, May 15. Southsea Castle is also hosting its Makers Market on Saturday, May 14 between 11am and 4pm featuring work from local artists, designers, makers and crafters.