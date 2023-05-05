Five things to do in the Portsmouth area this coronation weekend - May 6, 7 and 8
Whether rain or shine there are plenty of things going on across the Portsmouth area to keep you entertained this Coronation bank holiday weekend.
Here are just a few ideas to inspire you!
- Bluebell walks: The bluebells are finally starting to bloom and there are plenty places in and around the area to enjoy them. Here are just some of our favourites: Best bluebell walks in the area
- Coronation: With so many coronation events taking place you are spoilt for choice but the Victoria Park Big Lunch taking place on Sunday between 12.30pm and 5pm will be one of the best with live music and entertainment – all you need to do is bring a picnic. For more events see: What is happening over the coronation bank holiday in our area
- British Street Food Awards: Gunwharf Quays is hosting the southern heats of the competition which will run from midday to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday, and midday to 6pm on Monday. Traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote.
- Dining out: The city and surrounding areas has some fabulous restaurants, cafes and eateries. Whether it’s a Southsea seaside stroll and popping into the Southsea Beach Cafe or a trip to Gunwharf for one of many restaurants, there is plenty to choose from.
- Standing With Giants: This week sees the anniversary of the sinking of HMS Sheffield and Fort Nelson is hosting a poignant and emotional art installation to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the Falklands War. Silhouettes of 258 military personnel and civilians who died stand in the grounds giving people the opportunity to pay their respects and digest the barbaric consequences of war. Entry is free but pre-booking advised. One of the figures can also be found at Gunwharf Quays as part of a tribute to the war in Ukraine.