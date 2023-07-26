It is a free-entry family event with live music, a funfair, go-karts and bouncy castles and it is a perfect way to keep the kids entertained while not having to break the bank.

Live performers will cover the musical spectrum, including contemporary sounds from young local bands, 60s and 70s classics, heavy rock, 80s electronica, soul, and timeless tunes from across the decades.

Gosport Borough Council are putting on Party in the Park this weekend.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "Following on from the amazing Hi! Street Fest last Saturday, this weekend is even bigger. The Party in the Park promises live music for all tastes and a great festival atmosphere over two days.

"There's even more free entertainment coming up next month, including a series of arts events from 5 to 20 August at local parks. These include a magical carousel for younger children, a comic performance of Alice in Wonderland, live jazz and theatre performances.

