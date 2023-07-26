Gosport will be hosting Party in the Park this weekend - here is what you can expect
Party in the Park is a two-day festival-style event which is a council supported event – and it is taking place on July 29 and 30.
It is a free-entry family event with live music, a funfair, go-karts and bouncy castles and it is a perfect way to keep the kids entertained while not having to break the bank.
Live performers will cover the musical spectrum, including contemporary sounds from young local bands, 60s and 70s classics, heavy rock, 80s electronica, soul, and timeless tunes from across the decades.
The event will be held at Walpole Park, Gosport, and each day starts at noon, and there will be plenty of refreshments to keep you going, including wood-fired pizza, Thai street food, burgers, jacket potatoes, Greek gyros, doughnuts and ice-cream.
Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "Following on from the amazing Hi! Street Fest last Saturday, this weekend is even bigger. The Party in the Park promises live music for all tastes and a great festival atmosphere over two days.
"There's even more free entertainment coming up next month, including a series of arts events from 5 to 20 August at local parks. These include a magical carousel for younger children, a comic performance of Alice in Wonderland, live jazz and theatre performances.
"The council is really proud to be supporting these free events and helping to make this a great summer for residents."