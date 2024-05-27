Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three places in Hampshire have been named among the best and most scenic “pram-friendly” walks in the UK.

With warmer weather finally arriving across the UK, pushchair specialists iCandy analysed over 100 'pram-friendly' walks to reveal which ones were the most picturesque, perfect for families looking for beautiful walks to enjoy together this spring. Hampshire is home to three of the “top most beautiful pram-friendly walks”, with routes around the New Forest providing a great day out for the whole family.

The three Hampshire walks in the top 15 are:

Tall Trees Trail Circular, Brockenhurst Acres Down Woodland, Lyndhurst Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, Lyndhurst

Cameron Appel, Vice CEO at iCandy, said: “As a new parent myself, I know first-hand how frustrating it can be to miss out on beautiful walks because paths aren’t suitable for prams. It almost feels like the world shrinks a bit. So, we hope this new guide will open up the UK to families who want to enjoy stunning walks in nature with a pushchair.”

To reveal the UK’s prettiest country walks for families, the pushchair experts at iCandy analysed data for over 320 ‘stroller friendly’ walks on AllTrails that were noted for their accessibility. iCandy ranked each of the walks against four key criteria to create an index: walk difficulty, the average review score, the total number of reviews and the total number of photos posted to Instagram. For the 100 most reviewed walks, the results were then weighted to award each walk a total score out of 100.