With Christmas just around the corner, there are a raft of fun – and festive – events to keep the whole family entertained in the Portsmouth area this weekend.

Watch the Southsea Santa Fun Run

The Santa Runs in Southsea will see 600 runners adorned in Father Christmas costumes take on either 5k or 10k runs from Clarence Esplanade on Saturday, December 16 at 10.30am. While the event has been running for 15 years, this is only the second time since COVID that it has returned, and the first time in its entirety with last year’s run taking place on the same day as the marathon. Places are now full for the race, but spectators are invited to come and watch the colourful festive display. Find out more details here.

The Coca-Cola truck comes to Portsmouth

The iconic Coca-Cola Truck Christmas tour is coming to Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth. Having already stopped off at several locations across the UK, the soft drink company is spreading festive cheer at one of the city’s premier shopping centres. Visitors will get the chance to see what’s going on between midday and 8pm tomorrow (December 16). Find out more here.

Watch the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon

Runners will compete in three long-distance races – a half marathon, full marathon and ultra 50k – on the coastal paths along Southsea Seafront and around Langstone Harbour. The races begin at 8.00am on Sunday. For more information and to book, visit the Believe and Achieve website.

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights

An illuminated remembrance event organised by Rowans Hospice is making a return to Southsea. The Purbook-based Hospice is holding its beautiful Lake of Lights service at Canoe Lake on Sunday, December 17 in what has become a tradition at Christmas. The idea of the event is to provide anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one the chance to remember them.

Rowans Hospice fundraiser at The George Inn

Portsmouth radio station Victory is hosting a fundraiser for local charity Rowan's Hospice, with live music and broadcasts from the station throughout the day. The special guest for the event is local author and actress Christine Lawrence. Find out more details here.

Watch the Pompey Panto

Hook: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan stars TV’s James Argent and Shaun Williams (Barry from Eastenders) and run at the Kings Theatre in Southsea until December 31. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Keydell’s Christmas walk

The popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Find out all the details here.

Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village