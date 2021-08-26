Here is what time Victorious Festival 2021 starts and finishes each day in Portsmouth

Victorious Festival - the crowd at The Common Stage in 2019. Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-094)

After missing out on the musical event in 2020 due to the pandemic, it will return to Southsea Common this weekend.

Victorious Festival will run from Friday until Sunday night.

Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining the festival, while Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Chic and many more acts will be performing throughout the weekend.

If you are wondering what time it starts and ends, here is all you need to know:

Friday

The festival opens at 1pm and the first act to perform will be Kojaks Revenge at 1.50pm.

It closes at 11pm, with the headline act Madness finishing at 10.55pm.

Saturday

Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Saturday.

The first acts will start on the acoustic stage at 10.30am – with South Coast Ghosts.

Victorious closes at 11pm, headliner The Streets finish at 10.50pm and Manic Street Preachers will finish at 10.55pm.

Sunday

Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Sunday.

Cantando FVC Choir will open the acoustic stage at 10.30am, the first act on the Common Stage will be Liz Lawrence at 12.15pm.

Victorious closes at 11pm, headliner Royal Blood finish at 10.55pm and Nile Rodgers and Chich will finish at 10.45pm.

