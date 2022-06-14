The festival will kick off on Thursday, June 15 and it will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

Thousands are set to make their way onto the island for the festivities, with headliners including Lewis Capaldi and Muse.

Here's how to watch the Isle of Wight Festival on TV this year.

But will the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 be available to watch on TV?

Here's everything you need to know:

Will the festival be able to watch on TV?

If you are not able to make it to the event this year, there will be TV coverage across the weekend.

The Isle of Wight Festival will be able to watch on Sky Arts.

What is the channel number for Sky Arts?

Sky Arts is available on Freeview’s channel 11 and it will also be available on Freeview Play.

If you have a Sky subscription, you will be able to watch the event on TV or online via the Sky mobile app.

Is Sky Arts available on Now TV?

Viewers can also tune into the festival via Now TV, which has access to Sky Arts.

The streaming platform is offering a seven-day free trial for those who are yet to sign up.

If you are not able to watch the festival this weekend in person or on TV, there will be coverage available on Absolute Radio.

What time will the festival air on TV?

The Isle of Wight Festival will be able to watch on Sky Arts from 7pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Who is on the line up?

The line up for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 includes:

-Lewis Capaldi

-Muse

-Kasabian

-Madness

-Nile Rodgers & Chic

-Sigrid

-The Vaccines

-Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra

-Blossoms

-Jessie Ware

-The Proclaimers

-The Fratellis

-Greek Tragedies

-Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

-Chinchilla

-Rudimental

-Tom Grennan

-UB40 ft Ali Campbell

-Freya Ridings

-Happy Mondays

-Craig David presents TS5

-Mimi Webb

-Shaggy

-Joel Corry

-Nathan Dawe

-The Kooks

-The Charlatans

-Nina Nesbitt