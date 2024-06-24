Iconic American rock band Green Day brought a spectacular show to the island for the final night of The Isle of Wight Festival 2024. The band played classic tunes from albums Dookie and American Idiot, with highlights including ‘Basket Case’, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ and ‘American Idiot’. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong handpicked young fan Molly, inviting her on stage to sing ‘Know Your Enemy’. Billie Joe praised the crowd’s relentless energy, saying: “England knows how to do this s***, that’s for sure. I’m going home and telling everyone ‘you better get your s***t together’.”

NOW READ: 44 Glorious photos as the Prodigy and The Streets cap a day of sunshine and music

Winding back to Sunday morning, the Isle of Wight’s very own Marnie Marie opened the Main Stage after winning this year’s Wight Noize competition. Beverly Knight brought the funk/american soul tunes to the stage, getting the audience in the party spirit. McFly smashed their set, playing hit after hit including ‘Obviously’, ‘Star Girl’ and ‘It’s All About You’, whilst Zara Larsson’s feel-good pop anthems ‘Lush Life’ and ‘Symphony’ were perfect for the late afternoon crowd.

English rockers Nothing But Thieves were electric, with songs such as ‘Something On My Mind’ and ‘Overcome’ going down a storm. Playing just before Green Day, Scottish rock band Simple Minds thrilled fans with tunes like ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ and ‘Someone Somewhere’.

Jo Whiley headlined the Big Top stage with her 90’s Anthems set, delighting crowds with classic 90s dance hits. Also playing on the Big Top today were Cian Ducrot, Caity Baser, Noahfinnce and Toyah & Robert.

Drawing in a huge crowd at The River Stage was Channel 4’s very own SuperVet, Noel Fitzpatrick, performing as part of Fitz & The Fearless Dogs. After being encouraged by Brian May to learn to play guitar, Noel made his Isle of Wight Festival debut, in what was his second gig ever. The four-day festival welcomed 55,000 people to Seaclose Park and saw performances from The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Suede, The Streets, The Pretenders and more.

Here are 41 pictures from the last night of the festival:

1 . IOW Festival last day Fantastic pictures from the last night of this year’s Isle of Wight Festival show music fans enthralled by the likes of Green Day, McFly and Marnie Marie.Photo: Callum Baker Photo Sales

2 . Zara Larsson on the main stage Zara Larsson on the main stage.Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett Photo Sales

3 . Zara Larsson on the main stage Zara Larsson on the main stage.Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett Photo Sales