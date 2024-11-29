A host of exciting names have been added to the list of Isle of Wight Festival 2025 performers to join headliners, Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.

A stacked line up has been announced for Isle of Wight Festival 2025. | Isle of Wight Festival

The festival will be taking place over June 19, 20, 21, and 22 next year with music fans being treated to the likes of Jess Glynne, Supergrass, The Corrs and Busted over the star studded long weekend.

Festival promotor John Giddings was delighted to announce Jess Glynne as a performer. He said: “It’s great to welcome Jess back to the Island and to see her perform all of those hits we know and love – we will give her a real Isle of Wight welcome and I know it will be one of the highlights of the Weekend – we can't wait to have you, Jess!!”

An iconic band from the 90s will be headlining the Big Top on the Saturday night. Supergrass will be celebrating 30 years since their debut album was released and will undoubtedly be playing hits such as Alright and Pumping on Your Stereo.

With Sting already announced as the Friday main stage headliner, we now know The Corrs will be warming up the crowd for the musical icon. The Irish pop-rock band have sold over 40 million albums worldwide since their debut album in 1995.

The festival will also host incredible performances from acts such as Busted, Amy MacDonald, Ella Eyre, Lightning Seeds, The Pidgeon Detectives, The Saw Doctors, Bjorn Again, The Smyths, Faithless, The Script, Clean Bandit, Example, James, Paul Heaton, Texas, Olly Murs, Alison Moyet, Dean Lewis, The Lathums and Lottery Winners.

Portsmouth indie-rock band Crystal Tides will also be gracing the festival, having previously performed at the This Feeling Stage, they will now walk out on the Big Top. Footage of their performance at Victorious Festival can be found in the video embedded in this article.

Tickets to the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 are now on sale via https://isleofwightfestival.com/