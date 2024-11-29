A sign has appeared in Southsea hinting at one of the performers at Victorious Festival 2025 - with some debate about who it could be.

A sign has appeared on Castle Field hinting at one of next year's Victorious Festival headliners | IslandCityUk

The sign appeared in Castle Field this morning (Friday, November 29) with the message ‘morning’ and a picture of cherries next to it. Around the same time last year a similar sign hinted at Fatboy Slim performing in 2024, but while the ‘praise you’ sign was fairly easy to work out, this year’s iteration seems slightly more cryptic.

There has been a number of suggestion on social media but the one that has got the most traction is Kings of Leon.

The American band’s breakout song was Red Morning Light, which was on their debut album Youth and Young Manhood released in 2003. The background of the sign also appears to be red which could be a further hint to the song.

Some people believe the sign is referring to Kings of Leon. | IslandCityUk

They also have a number of merchandise and branding that features a cherry logo. Whoever the sign is hinting at, excitement levels are already rising.

This year’s festival was another smash hit with headline acts Fatboy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro wowing the crowds.

Victorious Festival 2025 is taking place on August 22, 23, and 24 with weekend tickets already on sale now.