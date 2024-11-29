Victorious Festival 2025: Signage appears in Southsea hinting at next year's headliner
The sign appeared in Castle Field this morning (Friday, November 29) with the message ‘morning’ and a picture of cherries next to it. Around the same time last year a similar sign hinted at Fatboy Slim performing in 2024, but while the ‘praise you’ sign was fairly easy to work out, this year’s iteration seems slightly more cryptic.
There has been a number of suggestion on social media but the one that has got the most traction is Kings of Leon.
The American band’s breakout song was Red Morning Light, which was on their debut album Youth and Young Manhood released in 2003. The background of the sign also appears to be red which could be a further hint to the song.
They also have a number of merchandise and branding that features a cherry logo. Whoever the sign is hinting at, excitement levels are already rising.
This year’s festival was another smash hit with headline acts Fatboy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro wowing the crowds.
Victorious Festival 2025 is taking place on August 22, 23, and 24 with weekend tickets already on sale now.
