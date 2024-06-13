Live at the Bandstand: Portsmouth live music event relocates to Staggeringly Good Brewery due to weather
Live at the Bandstand, a free summer program of music held at a number of outdoor spots across Portsmouth, was set to entertain fans on Castle Field, Southsea this Saturday (June 15) with “Piece of Cake Productions presents Along the Coast”. However, this will now take place in Staggeringly Good Brewery.
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the event said: “The weather forecast for this Saturday isn't looking great, so we've made the decision to move Live at the Bandstand indoors. The wonderful people at Staggeringly Good have kindly agreed to host us so the show can go on. Along The Coast Festival will be bringing you a packed line up celebrating Portsmouth's global majority music artists and businesses, all indoors at Staggeringly Good Brewery from 1PM this Saturday.”
Sunday’s offering - Absolutely Elton/ The Adam EDE Band - is still set to be held on Castle Field. The Met Office is currently forecasting “light showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime” on Saturday, with “sunny changing to light showers by late morning” conditions on Sunday. BBC weather forecasts “strong wind and light rain showers” on Saturday, and “drizzle and a moderate breeze” on Sunday.
