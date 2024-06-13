Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular free live music event will have a change of venue this weekend as organisers take precautions over potential bad weather.

Live at the Bandstand, a free summer program of music held at a number of outdoor spots across Portsmouth, was set to entertain fans on Castle Field, Southsea this Saturday (June 15) with “Piece of Cake Productions presents Along the Coast”. However, this will now take place in Staggeringly Good Brewery.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the event said: “The weather forecast for this Saturday isn't looking great, so we've made the decision to move Live at the Bandstand indoors. The wonderful people at Staggeringly Good have kindly agreed to host us so the show can go on. Along The Coast Festival will be bringing you a packed line up celebrating Portsmouth's global majority music artists and businesses, all indoors at Staggeringly Good Brewery from 1PM this Saturday.”

