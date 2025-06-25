A walking and cycling route along Portsmouth's coastline has been refreshed with new signs, to help guide residents and visitors this summer.

Portsmouth City Council is excited to announce the installation of new signs along the Portsmouth leg of the Shipwrights Way, a long-distance route that links villages and towns in East Hampshire through beautiful countryside.

The route, which starts near Farnham and passes across the South Downs to Portsmouth, is open to everyone to walk, cycle, or wheel. New signs have been installed to help guide residents and visitors as they explore the coastal section of the route.

Shipwright's Way | PCC

The Portsmouth leg offers a variety of attractions, including specially designed sculptures that enhance the journey. Twenty stone sculptures were commissioned as part of the route when it was launched, with subjects suggested by local people and carved by artist Richard Perry. Two of these can be seen in Portsmouth, including a cockleshell at the Rose Garden in Southsea in honour of the 'Cockleshell Heroes' - a group of Royal Marines who conducted a raid on German shipyards during World War II - and a shipwright's tool bag at the Historic Dockyard.

People can walk, cycle or wheel from the ferry terminal in Eastney from Hayling Island, passing several boatyards and joining the seafront with views of the Isle of Wight and the Spinnaker Tower on their way through Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

Attractions along the route include Southsea Rose Garden, the sea-fed Canoe Lake, and Southsea Model Village, as well as several museums and historical buildings. The route finishes at the Historic Dockyard, home to the Mary Rose, HMS Victory, and the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

The route is mostly flat and paved, making it accessible for many, though some steps may pose challenges for wheelchair users. Alternative routes are available during these sections. People on foot will enjoy off-road paths for most of the journey, while cyclists can take advantage of off-road cycle lanes and paths.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “We are thrilled to enhance the Shipwrights Way with new signage. This will make it easier for residents and visitors to explore our beautiful coastal city, while walking or cycling through the route to discover the many attractions along the way.”

Find out more at https://travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/walking/shipwrights-way/