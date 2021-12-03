Artists The Kooks, Wet Leg, GRIFF, Freya Ridings, The Snuts, Mae Muller, Mimi Webb, Joel Corry, The Amazons, The Charlatans, The Compozers, Del Amitri, Everyone You Know, The Fratellis, Heather Small, Mark Owen and Toyah join the line-up for the event, set to take place between June16 and 19.

They will join headliners Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, and Muse.

A huge crowd at the Main stage at The Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 for James Arthur Picture by Emma Terracciano

Also performing across the weekend are Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Blossoms, Rudimental, Tom Grennan, Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, The Proclaimers and The Coral.

Tickets are on sale now at isleofwightfestival.com/tickets.

Prices are: weekend with/without camping – £195, islander – £145, student - £175, teen – £170, child – £5, and infant – free.

