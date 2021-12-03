More acts including The Kooks, The Charlatans and Heather Small announced for Isle of Wight Festival 2022
A HOST of new acts, including The Kooks, The Charlatans and Heather Small, have been announced to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival next year.
Artists The Kooks, Wet Leg, GRIFF, Freya Ridings, The Snuts, Mae Muller, Mimi Webb, Joel Corry, The Amazons, The Charlatans, The Compozers, Del Amitri, Everyone You Know, The Fratellis, Heather Small, Mark Owen and Toyah join the line-up for the event, set to take place between June16 and 19.
They will join headliners Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, and Muse.
Also performing across the weekend are Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Blossoms, Rudimental, Tom Grennan, Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, The Proclaimers and The Coral.
Tickets are on sale now at isleofwightfestival.com/tickets.
Prices are: weekend with/without camping – £195, islander – £145, student - £175, teen – £170, child – £5, and infant – free.