A free exhibition has launched in Portsmouth showcasing the works of a number of talented local artists.

The Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Summer Exhibition 2024 launched at Portsmouth Cathedral on Friday, August 16 as artists and special guests celebrated the start of the 10 day event. Stephen Morgan MP and the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth were among those who gathered to admire the fantastic artwork on show.

The exhibition, which is free to the public and runs until Monday, August 26, has an eclectic mix of work demonstrating the creativity and talent that exists in the local art scene.

While it offers a chance to observe the art on display, there are also opportunities for the public to have a go themselves with a number of free workshops being run by professional artists. Paula Mitchell will be on hand on Tuesday, August 20 from 11am until 2pm, while a workshop with Julie Alice Chappell will be taking place on Friday, August 23 between 1pm and 4pm.

The Portsmouth & Hampshire Art Society is in its 115th year, making it one of the oldest art societies in Hampshire. It is an organisation that is open to professional and amateur artists and encourages people of any age and background to join up. Further information can be found on its website: portshantsart.org.uk.

Watch the video embedded in this article to hear from some of the artists on show (footage courtesy of The Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society):