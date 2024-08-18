Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people will be flocking to the city at the weekend to attend Victorious Festival.

People heading down to Victorious on August 23, 24 and 25 will probably be wondering where they can park, where the park and ride is and what times the Gosport Ferry will be running.

Luckily for you, we have outlined all of the information you could need about getting to and from the music event:

Lakeside Park and Ride:

As part of the Greener Travel Strategy and support for Portsmouth’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ) initiative, Victorious has invested heavily in the Lakeside Parking and Shuttle Bus service which can be pre-booked. The park and ride will be located at Lakeside, North Harbour, and it is ideal if you are looking to avoid driving into the city. The service will operate a direct route to the venue and services will run until late so there is no need to leave the event early. The buses will come every 15 - 25 minutes approximately.

The park and ride service will open from 8am on each day. You will need to pay for the parking and bus shuttle pass separately.

It will cost £5 per vehicle, per day to park at the site. Sleeping in cars is at the carpark is strictly prohibited.

Lakeside Shuttle Pass:

Weekend pass standard - £35 +£3.50 booking fee

Weekend pass: 5 - 12 years - £18 + £1.80 booking fee

Weekend pass: under 5s - free

Daily pass standard - £13.50 +£1.35 booking fee

Daily pass: 5 - 12 years - £7 + £0.70 booking fee

Parking in the city:

Portsmouth Cascades - This car park is situated in Portsmouth town centre and up to 594 parking spaces will be available for ticket holders and those heading into the town to do some shopping over the weekend. The car park will be open from 8am on Friday and Saturday and it will open at 10am on Sunday, closing at 5pm.

Portsmouth Market Way – This car park is operational 24 hours a day and has 559 parking spaces to choose from. Prices will start at £2.95 and go up according to how long you stay there.

Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station – This car park has 25 parking spaces up for grabs and it is positioned near Guildhall and next to the train station.

Clarence Pier Car Park – Situated on the seafront of Southsea, this car park has 154 car parking spaces and is due to be extremely busy on the day of the festival.

Isambard Brunel Multi-storey - This carpark has 468 spaces + 2 disabled badge holder bays.

Isambard Brunel surface carpark - There are 83 spaces at this site and people can pay for parking using the Ringo app.

Gosport Ferry Service Times:

The Gosport Ferry will be running from 5:30am on each morning over the Victorious Festival. For the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival, a two-ferry shuttle service will operate and the service will be running until late at night. The service has said that people will be able to get to Gosport from Portsmouth on each night porviding customers are in the queue by midnight.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a two-ferry service running from 10am until 3.30pm to Portsmouth.

Where Can I find the Gosport Ferry?

The Gosport Ferry can be found in South Street, next to the bus station and close to the High Street.

The Portsmouth terminal is located next to The Hard Interchange. This is where you will be dropped off on the day and you will pick up the Gosport Ferry at the same location to head back to Gosport.

It is advised that you buy your tickets in advance as the service is likely to be busy over the Victorious weekend. You can buy tickets at any Gosport Ferry machine, which are at the ferry port, or at the ticket office.

How much is a ticket for the Gosport Ferry?

Standard return:

Adult - £5.10

Child (aged 4 to 15 years. Infants under 4 years travel free) - £3.20

Senior (aged 65 years & over. Valid after 9:30am on weekdays. Unlimited weekends & bank holidays) - £3.30

Armed Forces adult - £4.90