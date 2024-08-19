Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victorious has confirmed there will be another surprise mystery guest performing at this year’s festival after McFly went down a storm in 2023.

McFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage on Saturday afternoon in 2023 to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

Organisers have confirmed that this year there will be another surprise act at the three-day event - teasing festival goers that they will have to wait for a little while longer before finding out who it will be.

On their social media channels the festival said: “Remember when Mcfly made a surprise appearance last year? Well, it was ace! So ace that we have another surprise act planned for this year. Want to know who it is? You'll need to download the app to hear first.”

McFly were the surprise artist in 2023 - who will it be this year?. Photos by Alex Shute

It follows the huge popularity of McFly last year who performed on the Castle Stage on the Saturday. And with a clear space in the 1.05pm to 1.35pm slot on the Castle Stage again this year on the Saturday this is expected to be the time the mystery act will perform.

Other highlights on the Saturday (August 24) include Tom Walker, Courteeners, Common Stage headliner Jamie T, Sugababes and Castle Stage headliners Pixies. Frankie Boyle is also the headline act in the Big Top Comedy and Caberet tent that day.

Other stages include the return of the Seaside stage near the bandstand, Under the trees in the centre of the common as well as the World Music Stage, also near the centre of the event.