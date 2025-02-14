One of the UK’s most iconic maritime destinations is offering families a chance to dive into Britain’s naval past in a series of fun challenges this half term.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is hosting a range of activities and hands-on exhibits to entertain children and adults during the school break. The site of HMS Warrior, HMS Victory and The Mary Rose is bursting with naval history and provides a number of interactive ways to learn.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard are putting on eight creative and fun challengers for kids this half term. | Chris Moorhouse

Be it taking a 4D deep dive into a Tudor wreckage or testing out equipment on a Cold War submarine, there is so much to see and do.

Here are eight activities to try out this half term:

Commando Challenges with the Royal Navy

The Action Stations area offers commando-style challenges. You can try your hand at guiding a helicopter to safety, or by operating a sonar system to avoid detection. Visitors can also meet some true heroes from Team GB's Invictus Games, and have a chance to learn their stories.

This will be the last chance to try out Action Station with it closing on Sunday, February 23 to be developed into the Royal Marines Museum opening in 2026.

Creative challenges at the Mary Rose Museum

Families will have the chance to explore interactive experiences that blend history with fun. This will include many things such as mystery bags, braille word searches, and a Tudor-inspired dance. You can also leave your mark in a graffiti gallery, creating artwork based on the legendary Tudor warship.

A family adventure on HMS Warrior

There is plenty to keep children entertained aboard HMS Warrior including a children’s trail, games, and interactive challenges. All designed to bring the history of this mighty vessel to life.

Try your hand as a submarine commander on HMS Alliance

Experience life under the sea on the only remaining Second World War submarine. This immersive experience has interactive soundscapes as well as a simulated periscope used to spot ships during the Cold War.

Hands-on activities with Tudor weapons

The Mary Rose Museum offers the chance to handle Tudor weapons and tools, including the famous longbow, which was found aboard the wreckage.

Visit The Explosion Museum

Jump on the waterbus to experience this one-of-a-kind museum where you can discover where and how the Royal Navy warships used to load their guns and ammunition.

Roam Nelson’s HMS Victory

You can climb up and down the ladders of the vessel, exploring the secrets of the battle of Trafalgar and finding out what it was like on Britain’s most celebrated battleship.

Explore a 500-year-old shipwreck

Henry VIII’s legendary battleship the Mary Rose sank in 1545 and was excavated from beneath the Solent in 1982. Now visitors can visit the wreck beneath the sea via 4D experience. Utilising archive footage and CGI, the experience allows visitors to experience the wreckage through all the senses including sounds, smells, bubbles, and movement.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is open daily from 10am to 5pm. One day access tickets to one main attraction is £24 per child and £34 per adult. You could alternatively purchase an ‘Ultimate Explorer’ pass for unlimited family access throughout the year for just £120.

To find out more about their activities and events, read more here: https://www.nmrn.org.uk/visit-us/portsmouth-historic-dockyard