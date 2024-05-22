Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This May half-term, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is offering visitors the chance to dive into the histories of two very important ships with special trails and activities.

Visitors will get inspired by the letters written home by Joseph Matkin, a crew member onboard HMS Challenger during the influential Challenger expedition. While at the Mary Rose visitors will be guided through the sights, sounds and smells of the world-famous Mary Rose by Hatch the ship’s dog. Here is what is in store this May half term:

The Mary Rose, Hatch’s History Detectives, Saturday, May 24, 10am to 5pm

Join Hatch, the ship’s dog as he leads visitors through the museum on a multi-sensory exploration of the story of the Mary Rose, her crew and the Tudor world. With a trail sheet, Hatch will help guide visitors through the galleries and encourage families to explore the sights, sounds and even smells of the Mary Rose. Visitors will get the chance to try excavating replica Tudor objects, explore the smells of the Mary Rose, and even dress up as a Tudor. This family activity is immersive and multisensory and has something to offer all ages from toddlers, to teenagers, to grown-ups. Between the 25th May and 3rd June younger visitors can also receive a free Hatch sticker, once they’ve completed their trail.

Worlds Beneath the Waves Exhibition, HMS Challenger Family Fun Trail, Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, June 2

Taking place in the Worlds Beneath the Waves Exhibition, this trail is inspired by the letters sent back home by Joseph Matkin, a crew member during the pivotal Challenger expedition. Visitors should keep an eye out for HMS Challenger’s dog to find special activities throughout the gallery, including chances to create your own bookmark and take part in sensory fun.

Young visitors enjoy the World Beneath the Waves exhibition, including some of the specimens from the original Challenger expedition Credit NMRN

Victory Live: The Big Repair, Meet the Conservation team, Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, 11am and 2pm

The conservation team working on HMS Victory are vital to ensuring the ship can be enjoyed for generations to come, and this event is perfect for visitors interested in this important work. During the informal hourly sessions, visitors will be able to meet the team and learn more about their roles, and their work fighting the impact of moisture, fungus, and pests threatening HMS Victory. The 11am session offers the chance to meet a shipwright, while the 2pm session lets visitors talk to an archaeologist or a conservator. Please note this event is not running on Monday 27th May 2024, and the 2pm slot is alternating and subject to change.

The Mary Rose, Relaxed Opening Morning, Thursday, May 30, 10am to 12pm

Every month the Mary Rose holds Relaxed Opening Mornings, where the lights in the museum will be at a higher level, and sound effects will be turned down. As always staff and volunteers will be available to guide visitors through the experience. These mornings are intended to accommodate visitors with a visual impairment or those with other medical and physical conditions, such as autism or dementia.

The Victory Gallery, Fascinating Figureheads, Thursday, May 30, 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

The upper floor of the Victory Gallery features a rich display of colourful naval figureheads, illustrating everything from Roman and Greek gods to coats of arms. Visitors can get inspired by the many figureheads on display, before creating their very own mini figurehead to take home with them.

Busy Boats Bay at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Little Engineers, Friday, May 31, 10am to 3pm

A special open-ended play session encouraging STEM skills is taking place at Busy Boats Bay, offering chances for creative thinking, problem solving, fine and gross motor skills and curiosity. This drop-in activity is usually aimed at babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers but due to the holidays is open to children of all ages. For visitors with a valid museum ticket this event is completely free, otherwise it costs £5 per child per session.