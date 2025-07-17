Stage times for Victorious Festival 2025 revealed as the event undergoes changes - with Ruby Wax replaced
Queens of the Stone Age headline on the Common Stage on the Friday, with Madness headlining on the Castle Stage the same night. Vampire Weekend headline the Common Stage on the Saturday with Nelly Furtado headlining the Castle Stage.
And on the Sunday the event will be brought to a close by headliners Kings of Leon on the Common Stage, with Spice Girl Melanie C headlining on the Castle Stage.
But it has been confirmed that Ruby Wax is unable to perform at the event on Southsea Common as planned on the Sunday ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’, and has been replaced with ‘the godfather of British comedy, Jasper Carrot’.
“With a wealth of awards and accolades to his name, including BBC TV Personality of the Year, don’t miss your chance to see Jasper, a true master at work!” Victorious has said, announcing the change which sees this year’s comedy acts performing on the Common Stage.
This is because the popular comedy ‘big top’ tent cannot be accommodated as a result of the ongoing sea defences, with other changes to the layout of the three-day event taking place on August 22 to 24 also expected.
Over the past two years there has also been a noticeable gap on the Saturday list for the Castle Stage which left space for a special surprise guest, with Busted and McFly both taking this spot. But this year there is no gap for a secret set.
The highlights of the two main stages
Friday, August 22
Common Stage
- Hotwax - 12.15pm
- The Charlatans - 1.15pm
- Sprints - 2.30pm
- Joel Dommett - 3.30pm
- Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.30pm
- The Mary Wallopers - 5pm
- Wunderhorse - 6.15pm
- Michael Kiwanuka - 7.45
- Queens of the Stone Age - 9.20pm
Castle Stage
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw - 12.05pm
- October Drift - 1.05pm
- Lime Garden - 2.05pm
- The K’s - 3.05pm
- Ash - 4.05pm
- Daniel Bedingfield - 5.05pm
- Everything Everything - 6.35pm
- Jamie Webster - 8.05pm
- Madness - 9.40pm
Saturday, August 23
- The Pill - 12.10pm
- Rizzle Kicks - 1.10pm
- Scouting for Girls - 2.20pm
- Chris McCausland - 3.15pm
- Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.15pm
- Shed Seven - 4.45pm
- Travis - 6pm
- The Last Dinner Party - 7.45pm
- Vampire Weekend - 9.20pm
Castle Stage
- The Rosodocs - 12.05pm
- Feet - 1.05pm
- MacKenzie - 2.05pm
- Kid Kapichi - 3.05pm
- The Academic - 4.05pm
- Circa Waves - 5.05pm
- Public Service Broadcasting - 6.35pm
- Caity Baser - 8.05pm
- Nelly Furtado - 9.40pm
Sunday, August 24
Common Stage
- Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.15pm
- Craig David’s TS5 - 1.15pm
- Bradley Simpson - 2.30pm
- Jasper Carrott - 3.20pm
- Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.20pm
- The Zutons - 4.50pm
- Reytons - 6.05pm
- Bloc Party - 7.35pm
- Kings of Leon - 9.20pm
Castle Stage
- Balancing Act - 12.05pm
- Overpass - 1.05pm
- Young Knives - 2.05pm
- The Waeve - 3.05pm
- Starsailor - 4.05pm
- Palace - 5.05pm
- Reverend & The Makers - 6.35pm
- Gabrielle - 8.05pm
- Melanie C - 9.40pm
Full timings of all of the stages can be found on the Victorious App.
Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/
