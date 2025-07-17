Stage times have been revealed for this year’s Victorious Festival which will undergo some changes - and has seen a replacement comedy act announced.

Queens of the Stone Age headline on the Common Stage on the Friday, with Madness headlining on the Castle Stage the same night. Vampire Weekend headline the Common Stage on the Saturday with Nelly Furtado headlining the Castle Stage.

And on the Sunday the event will be brought to a close by headliners Kings of Leon on the Common Stage, with Spice Girl Melanie C headlining on the Castle Stage.

But it has been confirmed that Ruby Wax is unable to perform at the event on Southsea Common as planned on the Sunday ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’, and has been replaced with ‘the godfather of British comedy, Jasper Carrot’.

“With a wealth of awards and accolades to his name, including BBC TV Personality of the Year, don’t miss your chance to see Jasper, a true master at work!” Victorious has said, announcing the change which sees this year’s comedy acts performing on the Common Stage.

This is because the popular comedy ‘big top’ tent cannot be accommodated as a result of the ongoing sea defences, with other changes to the layout of the three-day event taking place on August 22 to 24 also expected.

Over the past two years there has also been a noticeable gap on the Saturday list for the Castle Stage which left space for a special surprise guest, with Busted and McFly both taking this spot. But this year there is no gap for a secret set.

The highlights of the two main stages

Friday, August 22

Common Stage

Hotwax - 12.15pm

The Charlatans - 1.15pm

Sprints - 2.30pm

Joel Dommett - 3.30pm

Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.30pm

The Mary Wallopers - 5pm

Wunderhorse - 6.15pm

Michael Kiwanuka - 7.45

Queens of the Stone Age - 9.20pm

Castle Stage

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - 12.05pm

October Drift - 1.05pm

Lime Garden - 2.05pm

The K’s - 3.05pm

Ash - 4.05pm

Daniel Bedingfield - 5.05pm

Everything Everything - 6.35pm

Jamie Webster - 8.05pm

Madness - 9.40pm

Saturday, August 23

The Pill - 12.10pm

Rizzle Kicks - 1.10pm

Scouting for Girls - 2.20pm

Chris McCausland - 3.15pm

Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.15pm

Shed Seven - 4.45pm

Travis - 6pm

The Last Dinner Party - 7.45pm

Vampire Weekend - 9.20pm

Castle Stage

The Rosodocs - 12.05pm

Feet - 1.05pm

MacKenzie - 2.05pm

Kid Kapichi - 3.05pm

The Academic - 4.05pm

Circa Waves - 5.05pm

Public Service Broadcasting - 6.35pm

Caity Baser - 8.05pm

Nelly Furtado - 9.40pm

Sunday, August 24

Common Stage

Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.15pm

Craig David’s TS5 - 1.15pm

Bradley Simpson - 2.30pm

Jasper Carrott - 3.20pm

Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.20pm

The Zutons - 4.50pm

Reytons - 6.05pm

Bloc Party - 7.35pm

Kings of Leon - 9.20pm

Castle Stage

Balancing Act - 12.05pm

Overpass - 1.05pm

Young Knives - 2.05pm

The Waeve - 3.05pm

Starsailor - 4.05pm

Palace - 5.05pm

Reverend & The Makers - 6.35pm

Gabrielle - 8.05pm

Melanie C - 9.40pm

Full timings of all of the stages can be found on the Victorious App.

Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/