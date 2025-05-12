Sonic the Hedgehog, Peppa Pig and roaming dinosaurs will all appear at the popular Kids Arena at Victorious Festival which will also see the return of the popular zip wire.

The festival has today revealed its full line-up of free family entertainment at the three-day event for which tickets for under 5s are £1 and £8 a day for children aged five to 12 years old - with many festival-goers enjoying family fun during the day with their children and musical entertainment in the evening.

Kicking things off on Friday, August 22 is viral sensation and award-winning teacher MC Grammar who will bring his unique blend of educational rap and crowd participation to the Kids Stage as this year’s first headliner of the Kids Arena which will be found to the east of Avenue de Caen.

On Saturday, August 23 get ready for laughter and live fun with Hacker T Dog and Katie Thistleton as they entertain the crowds with silly anecdotes and activities. On Sunday, August 24 the last headliner act is Pop Kids, the UK's most interactive kids pop event with a themed show for kids of all ages and mini popstars.

Other entertainment over the weekend includes the Victorious Princess Party where little ones can enjoy a magical princess party, local arts schools TADAA Theatre School, Jedha Fit (dance) and New Theatre Royal Dance School who will be training Pompey’s future stars, plus puppetry and storytelling with Adventures from the Potting Shed. There will also be dance classes from Jiggy Wrigglers, live interactive performances with Drum Nation and an introduction to the world of spoken word with Word of Mouth.

Children will also have the chance to meet some of their favourite characters with meet and greets from Sonic the Hedgehog, Peppa Pig, and life like roaming dinosaurs, as well as a return of the popular zip wire and climbing wall, fun fair rides, world’s biggest bouncy castle, Jedi training and football shot outs.

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from just £85 per day for adults, £1 per day for under 5s and £8 per day for ages 5–12 (fees apply). All activities in the Kids Arena are included in the entry ticket.