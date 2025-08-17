With the event being hosted in Gunwharf Quays since Thursday, August 14, sailing enthusiasts have had the chance to get close to the incredible IMOCA class boats and learn more about the round the world race.

Sunday, August 17 saw spectators get the chance to see the incredible boats hit the water and ensuring they received a raucous send-off as they started stage two. The teams are now back in race mode as they head to Cartagena in Spain via a fly-by visit to Portugal.

The French team Biotherm are currently leading the race as they head into difficult leg where conditions are expected to be challenging. There was no sign of that today though as the teams departed Portsmouth in glorious sunshine.

The News were on hand to capture the fantastic scenes as the teams sailed out of Portsmouth:

