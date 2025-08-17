The Ocean Race Europe: Spectacular scenes as the teams leave Portsmouth after a glorious weekend

By Joe Williams
Published 17th Aug 2025, 17:47 BST
The Ocean Race Europe has resumed with the teams leaving Portsmouth after a glorious weekend.

With the event being hosted in Gunwharf Quays since Thursday, August 14, sailing enthusiasts have had the chance to get close to the incredible IMOCA class boats and learn more about the round the world race.

SEE MORE: Crowds enjoy a sailing spectacular at the fan day in Gunwharf

SEE MORE: Stage winners arrive in Portsmouth as Ocean Race arrives in Gunwharf

Sunday, August 17 saw spectators get the chance to see the incredible boats hit the water and ensuring they received a raucous send-off as they started stage two. The teams are now back in race mode as they head to Cartagena in Spain via a fly-by visit to Portugal.

The French team Biotherm are currently leading the race as they head into difficult leg where conditions are expected to be challenging. There was no sign of that today though as the teams departed Portsmouth in glorious sunshine.

The News were on hand to capture the fantastic scenes as the teams sailed out of Portsmouth:

The teams left Portsmouth in glorious sunshine. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. The Ocean Race Europe - Stage 2 begins

The teams left Portsmouth in glorious sunshine. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
The calm before the storm. Sailors make last minute preparations before the race begins again.

2. The Ocean Race Europe - Stage 2 begins

The calm before the storm. Sailors make last minute preparations before the race begins again. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A well earned rest before the hard work begins. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. The Ocean Race Europe - Stage 2 begins

A well earned rest before the hard work begins. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Sailors make last minute preparations before the race begins again.

4. The Ocean Race Europe - Stage 2 begins

Sailors make last minute preparations before the race begins again. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysPortugalSpain
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice