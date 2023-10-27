Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are 6 activities to keep the whole family entertained this weekend – on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.

Meet the Ghostbusters at Port Solent

Port Solent is hosting the Portsmouth Ghostbusters Halloween Extravaganza, a fundraiser involving a local group of cosplay enthusiasts – and local people are invited to dress up and join in the fun. The event, dedicated to supporting the Cancer Research UK shop in Southsea, will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 28. You can find out all the details on the Portsmouth Ghostbusters Facebook page.

Here are six things to do this weekend.

Oktoberfest in the Guildhall

Taking place on October 28, 2023, Oktoberfest is heading to the Portsmouth Guildhall for another year and there is a lot on offer to get involved in.

This year the event will be taking place over one day and split between two seatings, a morning one which will start at midday and an evening session which will start at 6pm.

See dozens of Schnauzers in fancy dress

The seafront will be transformed into a spooky Schnauzer sight as an annual meetup will take place this weekend. It is hoped that more than 100 dogs and their owners will gather in Southsea, in a returning event which will raise money for Schnauzerfest – a charity which helps raise awareness of the world of commercial breeding, as well as providing rehabilitation for pooches that need help after being in a bad breeding environment. Find out more here.

Pumpkin picking and carving

Steve Harris Farms PYO in Triangle Lane, Titchfield is offering fantastic pumpkins to eat or carve for Halloween – as well as plenty of fantastic displays and some great photo opportunities.

PYO Pumpkins will be open from 10am to 4pm every day up until Halloween, with no need to book. Pricing is £3 a pumpkin, and four for £10. For more details visit www.facebook.com/SteveHarrisPYO

Trick or treat at Portchester Castle

Portchester Castle will be opening its historic doors this Halloween for a spooky treat. The historic site will be open from October 28 to October 31 between 5 and 6pm and trick or treaters will be handed traditional medieval “Soul Cakes.” Find out more here.

Southsea parkrun – Halloween special