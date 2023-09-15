Watch more videos on Shots!

We’ve put together a list of some of the best activities on offer this weekend – on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 26 – taking place in Portsmouth and surrounding areas. From free live music to incredible art, here are five ideas for how to spend your weekend.

Stoke Road Community Festival

The free Stoke Road Community Festival in Gosport on Saturday 16 September will be a celebration of the arts and the local community, with craft activities and entertainment throughout the day.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and Stoke Road will be closed between its junctions with Willis Road and Elmhurst Road from 6am to 6pm, for the safety of festival-goers during the event and to allow equipment and stalls to be set up and taken down. A signed diversion will be in place.

Three stages will host live music, with performances lined up from The Brass Holes, Electric Eden, Annie Hayes, St Vincent College, Jack Boyd, Sarah Collins and Friends and the Solent Shanty Buoys, with a special visit in their police car from a Blues Brothers tribute act. Find out more here.

See some world-class street art

Art-fans will be spoilt for choice this weekend thanks to the Look Up street art festival, which saw murals spring up around the city last weekend. To explore the spectacular art, produced by acclaimed artists from around the world, you can follow this map.

Southsea Farmers’ Market

A host of local traders will sell their homegrown produce at the Southsea Hampshire Farmers' Market this Sunday. The market will run from 10.00am to 2.00pm in Palmerston Road. Find out more here.

Heritage Open Day tours in the Historic Dockyard

To celebrate this year’s Heritage Open Days, Boathouse 4 will be offering tours of its operational flotilla located out on the pontoon.

According to portsmouth City Council: “As part of a small group, you will be step aboard our historic vessels with one of the team's knowledgeable volunteers and learn the history and stories of each one. These vessels are not normally open to the public, so this is a unique experience to get hands-on with a piece of living history. At the end of the tour, you will receive a complimentary pin badge to commemorate your visit."

The tour will start at 11am and will last approximately an hour. Due to vessels being on the water, the groups are limited to 6 guests. Pre-booking is required. Find out more here.

End of summer celebration community barbecue

Members of the locaL Bangladeshi community are invited to come and enjoy barbecue food, drinks, facepainting and children’s activities by Canoe Lake in Southsea. The event kicks off at 12.00pm on Sunday. It is organised by the Sylhet District Association.

Enjoy a (late) summer walk

