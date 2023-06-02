Hampshire is hosting plenty of food and drink festivals this summer for the entire family to get their teeth stuck into.

There is a range of events happening over the next two months and if you are a foodie, then here are the dates you need to mark in your calendar.

The Southsea Food Festival is an annual hit with thousands of people flocking to the heart of the city to celebrate some of Hampshire’s best food and drink businesses. The festival will be returning this year and it can be expected to draw people in from neighbouring cities.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire Food Festival to return for 21st year with events in July and August including in Southsea and the New Forest

From the traditional festivals such as the Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival to the more unique festivals such as Fizz Fest and Winchester Cheese and Chilli festival, there is something for everyone.

NOW READ: Here are 13 things to do in a swimming costume in and around the area

1 . Huge crowds at the very popular Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722) Huge crowds at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . The launch of the 18th annual Hampshire Food Festival, run by Hampshire Fare This year the annual Hampshire Food Festival is being held throughout July. For more infomration, visit the website: https://www.hampshirefare.co.uk/news-events Pictured is launch of the 18th annual Hampshire Food Festival, at Hill Place Swanmore in 2018. Picture © The Electric Eye Photography Photo: The Electric Eye Photography Photo Sales

3 . Fizz Fest Fizz Fest is being held at Hambledon Vineyard this year on July 23 between 12noon and 4:30pm. The festival is in its 9th year and there will be a range of things to get involved in including a Fizz bar, street food, a tasting marquee and much more. Tickets cost £35 per person plus a booking fee and for more information, click the link: https://www.vineyardsofhampshire.co.uk/our-events Photo: The Electric Eye Photography Photo Sales

4 . Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival on Castle Field The two day festival will return for another year and will take place between July 22 10am to July 23. The festival will take place on Southsea Common and it is a perfect way to spend a sunny weekend. For more information, click the link: https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/southsea-thai-food-and-craft-festival-p2194411 Pictured: Performers at a previous Thai Food and Craft Festival on Castle Field in previous years. Photo: PJ Photo Sales