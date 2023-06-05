Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Over 7,500 people attended Comic Con 2023 as this year welcomed famous faces including Peter Davison
In its fourth year, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, welcomed over 7,500 fans to celebrate all things comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment related at Portsmouth Guildhall.The event is produced and managed by The Guildhall Trust and it has grown in size each year.
Portsmouth Comic Con Event Director, Nick Coles, said: ‘We have had another fantastic Con. The feedback has been incredible, and we thank all of our community partners who are part of the event and help to create the magical, inclusive atmosphere that Portsmouth Comic Con is renowned for.
‘Work on 2024 has already begun, and we are full of exciting ideas to make next year even more amazing.’
Stepping through the gates into a Jurassic experience, dinosaur devotees met with a T-Rex and dino babies, Jurassic Jeeps and the chance to handle real fossils.
Whovians were able to travel through a Tardis into a 60th Anniversary Celebration of the longest-running science fiction TV series of all time, Doctor Who.
With a fascinating exhibition of replica props and costumes and the chance to meet the 5th and 6th doctors, Peter Davison and Colin Baker, and their companion ‘Peri’ played by Nicola Bryant, there was a huge amount to get involved in. There was also an immersive Star Wars zone complete with screen accurate props including a pod racer and Han in carbonite with characters from across the Star Wars universe.Some of the most renowned creators in the industry were at the event and ticket holders could delve into the workings behind film through a range of panels and exhibitions. For many, the highlight of the weekend are the colourful cosplay parades, where once again the creativity and talent on display were something to behold, with an impressive selection of cosplays being showcased.One ticket holder said: ‘My autistic son had the absolute best time. I am so glad we braved it and took him. Usually, he wouldn’t even get out of his pushchair at an event like this, but he must have felt right at home! For once, he could run around dressed as the Hulk and not a single person judged him for it.’