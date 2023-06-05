With a fascinating exhibition of replica props and costumes and the chance to meet the 5th and 6th doctors, Peter Davison and Colin Baker, and their companion ‘Peri’ played by Nicola Bryant, there was a huge amount to get involved in. There was also an immersive Star Wars zone complete with screen accurate props including a pod racer and Han in carbonite with characters from across the Star Wars universe.Some of the most renowned creators in the industry were at the event and ticket holders could delve into the workings behind film through a range of panels and exhibitions. For many, the highlight of the weekend are the colourful cosplay parades, where once again the creativity and talent on display were something to behold, with an impressive selection of cosplays being showcased.One ticket holder said: ‘My autistic son had the absolute best time. I am so glad we braved it and took him. Usually, he wouldn’t even get out of his pushchair at an event like this, but he must have felt right at home! For once, he could run around dressed as the Hulk and not a single person judged him for it.’