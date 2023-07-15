Totally Tributes returns to Port Solent, Portsmouth, on Saturday 29 July and will see tribute acts Pop Up Bowie, Abba Fever and RU40 entertain crowds at the afternoon event.

The show kicks off with RU40 playing from 1pm, followed by Pop Up Bowie from 3pm to 4.30pm and Abba Fever from 5pm to 6.30pm.

The event will feature performers channeling Bowie, ABBA and UB40.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We can’t wait to bring back Totally Tributes on Saturday 29th July – it was a sensational hit last year and promises to be even better. Make a date in your calendar – it's totally fun, free and fabulous.

“Our great bars and restaurants help to fund all our events so that you can enjoy them for free. Please support them where possible during your visit by purchasing your food and drink on site - doing so helps us continue to put on these events for you free of charge.

“This year’s Port Solent Summer Mix Tape programme has been hugely popular – all our free music events have had a fantastic atmosphere and it’s been lovely to see everybody enjoying themselves.”

