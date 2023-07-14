The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday, with stong winds likely to hit Portsmouth as well as possible thundery showers. We’ve put together a list of things to do in the city this weekend with a focus on activities that are fun come rain or shine.

Here are 7 things to do this weekend, on Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16:

Live at The Bandstand – indoors

Despite the poor weather, Live at The Bandstand – a series of free festivals throughout the summer – will go ahead this weekend, albeit with some changes. This week’s Live at The Bandstand act – music from a Latin band and DJ presented by Salsa Solent – will now hold its “Picnic, Music, Dance” event at the Staggeringly Good Brewery in Rodney Road, Southsea. Read more here: Free live music event Live at The Bandstand moves indoors due to Met Office yellow wind warning

Gunwharf Quays’ artisinal market

Portsmouth’s waterfronnt shopping destination will host it’s first artisanal market this weekend, showcasing a range of locally made goods. Find out all the details here: Gunwharf Quays to host artisanal market with hand-made gifts and free live music

Portsmouth Museum’s new exhibition

Explore the coastal environment of Portsea Island by visiting the new free exhibition Ocean at the end of the lane: Discovering Portsmouth's coastline at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery. The museum is free and perfect for a rainy day.

Find out more here: Ocean at The End of The Lane - a new exhibition at Portsmouth Museum looks at the city's coastline

Spinnaker Tower

Why not visit the city’s most recognisable landmark? The tower recently opened a new cocktail bar and, as ever, is open for visitors to take in stunning views of the city and beyond. Find out more here: Bars in Portsmouth: 21 pictures showing inside the Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar

Fort Nelson

Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is a treasure trove of military history, with plenty to see inside and outdoors. Currently on display is an exhibition honouring those who died in the Falklands conflict. Find out more here: Standing With Giants: Falklands War veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson

Sunday Funday at Victoria Park

A free day on family fun is in store at Victoria Park this Sunday, including funfair rides and live music. Find out all the details here: Victoria Park in Portsmouth will host a free Sunday Funday next weekend

